STOCKBRIDGE — A formal plan to improve traffic flow and safety for drivers and pedestrians in the often-congested Main Street corridor is ready to be shown to the public.
The proposal, four years in the making with several revisions, will be discussed at an informational Select Board meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at the Town Offices and via Zoom.
The plan does not include a $3 million roundabout, which had been sketched out in a planning study four years ago but encountered local resistance before a consultant deemed it “not a good fit” for the town.
The proposal has been revised by the consultant, Van Kacoyannakis, project manager for VHB (Vanasse Hangen Brustlin), a civil engineering consulting and design firm headquartered in Watertown.
The current idea does include safety enhancements for the heavily traveled Main Street intersection where the east-west Route 102 (Main Street) converges with Route 7 through the heart of the business district.
Accident rates there have been high in the past, especially at the Red Lion intersection, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation report released in October 2019, which listed a roundabout among the possible cures.
In June 2020, as a temporary fix, a painted island was installed to enhance safety at the four-way accident-prone intersection.
Highlights of the current “traffic-calming” plan, which would require approval by town voters at a potential special town meeting later this fall, include:
• Mountable, decorated pavement in the Red Lion Inn intersection at Main, South and Pine streets to improve traffic flow, protect pedestrians and preserve existing monuments as well as the Cat and Dog Fountain. The design meets MassDOT regulations and standards and would replace the temporary painted island installed two years ago.
• Removal of a Main Street crosswalk in the business district and a slight westward shift of another one at Elm Street. A new one is proposed for the west side of the Red Lion intersection, close to the Austen Riggs Center.
• Raising the existing crosswalk in front of the Town Offices.
The anticipated construction cost, including five years of pavement maintenance, comes to $875,000, including a $135,000 state grant already awarded for the crosswalk improvements.
At the initial presentation of the plan on Aug. 25, residents had raised concerns about aspects of the reconfigured crosswalks, especially the elimination of the one midway through the town’s business district. Several asserted that jaywalking would increase.
But Town Administrator Michael Canales noted that jaywalking is not illegal. “A crosswalk is where the town is saying it’s safe to cross,” he said. “Anywhere where there’s not a crosswalk, people are making their own judgment if it’s safe or not.”
The traffic consultant’s current plan, updated Aug. 25, is posted on the town’s website.