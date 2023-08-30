The Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohicans is reclaiming 351 acres of sacred homeland in Stockbridge

STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohicans, whose original homelands stretch through the Berkshires and beyond, is reclaiming several hundred acres of sacred land that Massachusetts is now giving back.

With a $2.26 million state grant, the tribe is poised to purchase 351 acres at the northern tip of Monument Mountain — a move that will restore tribal ties to this land once again after nearly 200 years of separation from it.

Tribal leaders say they are grateful to again hold the land within their culture and spirituality. It is a stewardship they say will fortify and heal the landscape amid a changing climate.

“It’s sacred to us, and we’re so grateful for the opportunity to be able to return home and have a place to call our own,” said Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohicans President Shannon Holsey.

Nearly 100 town and city officials, residents and members of the Stockbridge-Munsee attended Wednesday's official announcement of the purchase in the gym at Stockbridge Town Offices.

The grant is part of a total $31.5 million in Municipal Vulnerability Action Grants to 84 different towns and cities. The awards include about $3 million to 28 municipalities for pilot programs directed at struggling communities. The rest — $28.5 million — is for various projects in 56 cities in towns.

The Stockbridge Munsee grants fall into the latter and is the largest gift of all.

Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll and Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper were on hand and explained that Gov. Maura Healey’s administration sees climate change and environmental justice interwoven.

Driscoll said the grants are also a way for towns and cities to get things like culverts in good order to “future proof” against any climate related flooding and other problems.

In the case of the Stockbridge-Munsee money to purchase what was known as “Fenn Farm,” Tepper said it celebrates “indigenous land management as a key way to further climate resilience.”

Tribal leaders say that is part of a larger Landback movement to reclaim land in a way that differs from the “western colonial way of thinking about it.”

“We are trying to reclaim our ways of being, which was never based on money,” said Holsey, the tribal leader. “It [is] the reclamation of our kinship systems, our governance systems, our ceremony and spiritually, our language, our culture, and our food and medicinal systems. Those are all based on our relationship to the land.”

The Peace Pagoda in Petersburgh, N.Y., also recently offered to deed the tribe 150 acres of territory ceded long ago, Holsey said, amounting to a combined total of 500 acres of homelands reclaimed across the two states.

Holsey said that at the Monument Mountain land the tribe would do an environmental assessment first “to make sure she’s healthy and make sure she gets what her needs are, what she needs from a land stewarding and climate change reduction endeavor.”

The Stockbridge-Munsee will also resurrect its flag and return rocks to their original place, “as messages to thank not only Massachusetts or the truth of our homeland, but also to remind future generations that we always were here — that this is a place we always occupied.”

The undeveloped stretch went on the market last year for $3 million following the death of artist and author Clover Swann, also a longtime member of the Stockbridge Land Trust. Swann’s home was carved out of the property offering.

The return of the tribe to such a large slice of this particular land is a historic turnaround following the legacy of colonial dynamics, indigenous dispossession and war in New England. European settlers pushed the Mohican Nation west in the 1700s and early 1800s. They eventually resettled in Wisconsin, where with an 1856 treaty they joined the recently established Munsee Nation.

In the early 1600s, more than 25,000 Mohicans had lived in the Upper Hudson and Housatonic valleys.

The Stockbridge-Munsee community is still based on the Mohican Nation reservation in Shawano County, Wis. About half of its 1,500 members live on or near it, and in the last eight decades, the community is growing and the land shows signs of healing.

“The forests have returned, and with the forests so have deer, bear, waterfowl, wild turkeys and other animals,” according to a brief history on the tribe’s website. “People have reported seeing a white deer and also a cougar.”

Holsey said the Fenn Farm reclamation represents a “paradigm shift in how society invests in tribal nations.” It's an investment, she noted, in the indigenous systems that are attuned to “the interconnectedness of all things and our responsibilities to our own lands and to each other.”