STOCKBRIDGE — In a town where 57 percent of 1,245 owner-occupied properties belong to second-home residents, the Select Board devotes one session each summer to the concerns of the part-time population.
Last week, the board members got quite an earful.
A flashpoint during the July 27 session televised by CTSB and attended in person and via Zoom by nearly 45 people: The ongoing debate on how to increase housing opportunities that are affordable for middle-income families and for aging, longtime residents — some of whom struggle on limited incomes.
Several part-time residents suggested the town was being “torn apart” over a proposed accessory dwelling unit bylaw proposed by Selectman Patrick White. The proposal would have excluded part-time residents from a plan to allow homeowners to add a second unit to their properties to generate rental income.
White stated that Town Administrator Michael Canales and Police Chief Darrell Fennelly, the two highest-paid town employees, “can’t afford to live in this town. … The goal of this bylaw is to help people live in this community; it’s not punitive. We’re either going to figure out a way that this is a community for all of us or the [housing] market will continue to do what it does.”
“The affordable housing issue has become the biggest elephant in the town,” said Mahkeenac Heights resident Richard Jaffe, addressing White. “When different proposals are put out that impose different obligations, restrictions, privileges on permanent vs. second-home owners, it has gotten to the point, unfortunately, that it does tear us apart.”
Jaffe asserted that “it gives us the impression we’re being treated as second-class citizens.”
He suggested zoning changes to break up large-acre properties that come on the market in order to encourage construction of several hundred units — including affordable “cluster housing,” landscaped garden apartments, “zero-lot-line” houses that comes up the edge of the property line, and “tiny-home communities.”
“The ‘Leave It to Beaver’ vibe that historically has been so prominent in Stockbridge does not have to disappear with these types of projects,” he said.
But White cited the risk of “unintended consequences,” noting that many full-time residents have most of their net worth tied up in their homes, intending to pass those on to their offspring. He urged caution before “blowing up zoning that has created tremendous [monetary] appreciation for all of us.”
Mahkeenac Heights Association President Joseph Newberg, also addressing White, contended that every major proposal in town has “unnecessary provisions and language that single out second-homers for adverse, discriminatory treatment … designed to exclude second-home owners because they are not full-time residents.”
He urged White not to “demonize” the part-time residents, who he characterized as "vital" to the community. “It’s dividing us on issues that we could be very happily and positively together about,” Newberg said.
Select Board Chairman Chuck Cardillo stressed that the issue has been sidelined pending consultation with the Planning Board and a Select Board decision prior to sending it to town voters.
He pointed out for housing, there’s “no simple fix, it’s a very complicated county, state, countrywide issue.” He noted that the town’s 2- and 4-acre zoning decades ago put properties out of the price range for local people.
“We don’t have high-paying jobs to attract people, we don’t have nightlife for young people,” he added.
Despite the flareup over housing, some of the nearly two-hour meeting was cordial and upbeat. Several seasonal residents praised the town for keeping its transfer station open seven days a week much of the year, efforts of the Highway Department and other town departments to maintain town roads and complete bridge repairs, and for town beach updates.
“The beach is the jewel of the town and now we’re respecting it,” said Patty Caya, a part-time resident.