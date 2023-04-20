Stockbridge residents will see only a modest increase in their tax bills, pending approval of the budget at the annual town meeting

STOCKBRIDGE — The town’s property owners will see only a modest increase in the tax bite for 2023-24.
At a recent meeting, members of the Select Board approved a streamlined warrant for next month's annual town meeting. And it won’t include a highly controversial bylaw proposal for Accessible Dwelling Units, deemed not ready for prime time pending further work on it.
The annual town meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. May 15 at the Town Offices.
Among the major spending items discussed during the televised meeting:
• $14,641,000 to be raised from taxpayers for the operating budget and other Town Offices expenses. That compares to $14,446,000 last year — an increase of just over 1.3 percent.
• The town’s share of Berkshire Regional School District spending comes to $3,733,143, up 3.7 percent from last year’s $3.6 million total.
• Voters will be asked to approve a nearly $1.2 million transfer from the town’s special purpose stabilization fund to pay off the remaining debt for the Town Offices retrofit 17 years ago and for the water treatment plant. A two-thirds supermajority is needed for approval. The town currently has just over $2.3 million in stabilization funds available.
Select Board Chairman Patrick White recommended, and his board colleagues agreed, that any major nonfinancial warrant articles such as general or zoning bylaws should be placed near the beginning of the annual town meeting.
“We often see attrition at the town meeting,” he pointed out, referring citizens who have to work the next morning. “Let people contribute while the room is full. People feel it’s always our strategy to load the room with our allies to make sure they’re the only ones who stay late.”
White, who’s running for reelection to a second term, noted that “we live in a time of conspiracy theories, and the [articles] that are the most important to people should be dealt with first. I don’t care if we win them or lose them; it’s up to the voters to decide what the issues are.”
But at the April 13 meeting, Select Board members Chuck Cardillo and Jamie Minacci said, with White’s agreement, that a citizens petition should be last to be considered. That petition, if approved by a simple majority, would require Finance Committee members to be chosen by voters at the annual municipal election, instead of appointed by the town moderator.
One bylaw to be debated and voted on early in the meeting will a “residential inclusionary bylaw” targeted at developers proposing major projects.
If approved, they would be required to either construct one permanent affordable unit in developments including at least 10 new or renovated market-rate apartments, build the affordable unit elsewhere in town, or pay to the town’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund the estimated $400,000 cost of such an apartment.