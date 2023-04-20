Stockbridge residents will see only a modest increase in their tax bills, pending approval of the budget at the annual town meeting

Other Action . . .

• The Select Board and Finance Committee approved an order for a new firetruck recommended by Fire Chief Vincent Garofoli. Town meeting voters had authorized the Select Board to move ahead with the purchase of the engine, said Town Administrator Michael Canales. It will take at least two years for delivery of the nearly $1 million truck, Garofoli reported. Volunteer participation in the department is increasing from 18 to 25 members, he added.

• New fire gear costing $90,000 also won approval. The hiring of a second full-time daytime contract employee with EMT certification to provide medical services for the town also gained the thumbs-up from the board.

• Weed-harvesting on Stockbridge Bowl will expand from seven to nearly 10 acres later this spring and this summer, Canales announced. Harvester operators will be on the town payroll and capable, Select Board members agreed. Weed removal will begin on or about June 1. The Select Board approved the Stockbridge Bowl Association’s request to seek an enhanced state Department of Environmental Protection permit for an even wider area of harvesting — 15 to 20 acres.

• Roadway improvement work costing up to $2 million is planned starting in September for Route 183 from Route 102 to the Lenox town line at Tanglewood, a portion of Route 183 south from Route 102, Prospect Hill Road and Bean Hill Road, among others, said Highway Superintendent Hugh Page. Funding would come primarily $1.2 million from free cash, state aid and from grants. The town’s current free cash account totals $2,672,000.