Stockbridge leaders OK nearly $1 million plan to help traffic downtown — without a roundabout. Will voters agree?

STOCKBRIDGE — The Select Board has signaled a green light to advance a nearly $1 million plan to enhance traffic and pedestrian safety in the heavily traveled downtown corridor.
In a recent presentation to the board, Van Kacoyannakis of the civil engineering company VHB, based in Watertown, unveiled the set of plans affecting four downtown locations. Notably, the traffic safety proposal does not include a roundabout that had been under lively discussion in the past but was dismissed following a VHB study.
The board voted 3-0 to endorse the project and submit it for final approval by voters at the annual town meeting this spring.
WHAT’S AT STAKE
The plans include:
• The so-called Red Lion intersection at Main, South and Pine streets, where Routes 7 and 102 converge, the scene of frequent accidents in past years;
• Pedestrian crossing reconfigurations along Main Street, including removal of a crosswalk east of the Red Lion intersection to improve traffic flow, and the addition of a crosswalk just west of the intersection;
• A relocated crosswalk at the intersection of Main and Elm streets, moving it slightly to the west;
• A raised crosswalk in front of the Town Offices.
THE BACKSTORY
• As a preliminary test based on meetings in 2020 and a Select Board preference for a “traffic-calming” solution, VHB (Vanasse Hangen Brustlin Inc.) had installed a painted, slightly raised island at the Red Lion intersection, mountable for trucks, as well as curb extensions and bump-outs as well as bike lanes. The company also proposes to remove a crosswalk just to the east of the intersection.
• Previously, VHB conducted a field survey and reviewed crash data at the intersection. Since the test began, the incident total has declined from a yearly average of seven prior to 2019 to four apiece in 2020 and 2021, Select Board Chairwoman Roxanne McCaffrey noted.
THE BOTTOM LINE
• The total cost of the proposed plan is $995,000, including the upgrades at the Red Lion intersection and the Main Street crosswalk improvements ($639,000), optional enhanced lighting for the roadway and the pedestrian walkways ($321,000) and a raised, additional crosswalk on the east side of the South and Pine streets intersection ($35,000). McCaffrey, along with Selectmen Ernest J. “Chuck” Cardillo and Patrick White, expressed enthusiasm for the overall plan.
• White voiced one concern — that the project might be viewed as just cosmetic improvements, rather than meeting a primary goal of complying with required ADA (Americans with Disability Act) standards. Kacoyannakis explained that detectable warning panels would alert pedestrians that they are entering the crosswalks.
• Town Administrator Michael Canales pointed out that the plans demonstrate that ADA safety progress is being made. Up to $200,000 in grant funding may be available through the state’s Shared Streets and Spaces Program for the pedestrian crosswalks enhancements, which are projected at a $163,000 portion of the $639,000 set of upgrades.
WHAT THEY SAID
• McCaffrey, citing inadequate nighttime illumination in the downtown area, expressed support for including the optional $321,000 lighting-enhancement portion of the proposal. “It’s well worth it if we’re doing this project, make it attractive and it will serve that purpose,” she said. LED lighting would be installed on a set of a dozen town-owned fixtures, poles, foundations and conduits, Kacoyannakis said.
• “I think it’s a very good, needed project and I would just push forward with it and do the lighting and everything,” Cardillo said.