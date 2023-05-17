A robust election turnout brought a landslide victory for Stockbridge Select Board Chair Patrick White. Here are some takeaways

STOCKBRIDGE — When Select Board Chairman Patrick White saw the results of Tuesday’s local election at the Town Offices shortly after the polls closed, he was nearly speechless.
He won reelection to a second three-year term by 484 to 186 over challenger Roxanne McCaffrey — a 72 to 28 percent landslide and a likely mandate to pursue priorities laid out in his first term.
The 41 percent turnout, 681 out of the town’s 1,673 registered voters, was a local election record for the past 10 years, according to Town Clerk Terri Iemolini. “It was a great turnout!” she said.
White was endorsed by the influential Stockbridge Democratic Town Committee. "He worked hard, campaigned hard and deserved a landslide," said Anita Schwerner, chair of the committee.
On the morning after, McCaffrey, a former Select Board chair seeking a comeback, could not be reached for comment. But as she ended her standout with supporters near the Town Offices on Tuesday night, just before voting ended at 6:30, she noted that her post as Council of Aging director and a three day a week job at Colorful Stitches Fine Yarn in Lenox kept her extremely busy.
White, also winding up his standout with supporters, offered pizza slices to everyone around, including McCaffrey.
On Wednesday, gathering his thoughts, White told The Eagle that “it’s an honor, a privilege, and shows that it’s now time to bring the town together and get to work.”
He listed several top priorities for his second term:
• Building consensus toward a measured approach on challenges and initiatives already in place — affordable housing; accessory dwelling units with a consultant, conversations and town meetings “to hash out tradeoffs and possibilities,” and short-term rentals;
• Focusing on countywide issues affecting Stockbridge that resonate with residents, especially overall affordability issues, including workforce housing;
• Collaborating with the town of Lee on a proposed shared-services public safety complex, including a new center for police, fire and ambulance services to enhance coverage in both towns and replace outmoded facilities. “I’m hoping they make progress, it’s great when our interests are aligned, and in this case they are,” Smith pointed out.
A working group with Lee is set to begin talks on Thursday, including Lee Town Administrator Christopher Brittain, Stockbridge Town Administrator Michael Canales, fire department members, and Selectman Chuck Cardillo representing the Stockbridge board. “With his experience as a former fire chief, I have every confidence in him,” Smith said.
The overall takeaway from Tuesday’s vote?
“One lesson I’m learning from this election is that folks like me shouldn’t shy away from raising hard questions,” White said. “It doesn’t make you divisive or mean-spirited; it just means we have to be talking about some of these things. I look forward to listening to others who participate and to keeping the conversation going.”