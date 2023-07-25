Stockbridge works to unify full-time and seasonal residents

STOCKBRIDGE — Although they can’t vote on town issues, part-time residents will get a chance to air grievances or sing praises for local government at a traditional single-topic, midsummer Select Board meeting.
Select Board Chairman Chuck Cardillo has scheduled that discussion for 6:30 p.m. Thursday during a regular board meeting, in person or via Zoom. He and board member Jamie Minacci believe that seasonal residents and year-rounders should unify rather than split into separate silos.
“We’re trying to make residents and second-home owners into one group,” Cardillo said at a previous board session televised by CTSB. He noted that all residents can participate remotely or in person at any and all public meetings.
“To me, it’s all one town, one community,” he said. “Everybody works together, everybody loves this town, and everybody who lives here is an equal part of this town.”
“The more we reach out to folks rather than requiring folks to figure out how to reach us is not the worst idea in the world,” Selectman Patrick White said during the first of four board meetings starting in late May that included discussion of the topic. “It’s a connection to the government for the benefit of folks who don’t have the benefit of being here 365 days a year. … The more we talk to people, the better off we are.”
Minacci said that seasonal residents wish to feel included, rather than being treated as a different group at a separate Saturday meeting just for them.
“Anything the board can do to make all the residents feel as if they’re one and to be inclusive is important, so all the residents know what the government is doing,” said Bruce Auerbach, a longtime seasonal resident.
Meanwhile, White’s proposal to set up a standalone, second homeowners advisory committee encountered pushback from his board colleagues and skepticism from several seasonal residents.
“It adds another layer of an issue that I don’t think we need,” Cardillo said. “Anything that’s brought to us, we’ve been diligent about looking into it and doing what we can.”
“Intuitively, it doesn’t feel right,” Minacci agreed. “At Town Hall, we are responsive to the second homeowners’ questions, concerns and needs.” Forming a separate committee would box them in, as she put it, creating the impression of disunity.
Year-round resident Josh Peyron suggested that “it seems like the town’s just forming committees to have more committees on top of committees here. If they’re expressing their concerns to you, what do we need another committee for?”
Peyron also told the Select Board that the subject is “creating uneasiness and dissension here. People are watching this, this is not the thing to have people butting heads about. You’re elected by the residents here, and it’s getting irritating.”
Calling a standalone advisory panel “a flawed approach,” seasonal resident Patty Caya urged “integrating part-time residents” into the town’s existing government activities.
She asserted that all homeowners care about the same issues — taxation, zoning, land management, open spaces, economic vitality, infrastructure, lake management.
“These issues affect all of us,” she said, “so if you want the town’s priorities to reflect our views as a population, then we should be involved in the decision-making. We don’t need a separate table, we just need a seat at the tables that exist.”
Cardillo, citing the countywide difficulty in filling town board and committee openings, urged all residents, full- and part-time, to get involved.
Following extensive discussion at its July 13 meeting, the Select Board voted 2-1 against creating a separate advisory committee for part-time residents, with Cardillo and Minacci in the majority.