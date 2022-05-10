Stockbridge has competitive races for Select Board and Planning Board seats. Here's where the candidates stand

STOCKBRIDGE — Unlike a growing number of Berkshire County towns with no-contest local elections, voters in Stockbridge will have a choice of two candidates for Select Board and three hopefuls for two Planning Board seats.
Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for the annual town election May 17 in the Senior Center at the Town Offices, 50 Main St. Stockbridge has 1,645 registered voters.
In a two-way race for a three-year Select Board seat, Roxanne McCaffrey, the current chair, is being challenged by Jamie Minacci, chair of the Stockbridge Bowl Stewardship Commission and a member of the Conservation Commission. Minacci, who was endorsed by the Democratic Town Committee, is also the town’s representative to the Berkshire and the Great Barrington regional transportation advisory boards.
In a three-way contest for two five-year Planning Board seats, voters will select two preferences on the ballot. Candidates are incumbents Kate Fletcher and William Vogt, the current chair, and Elisabeth “Lis” Wheeler, a newcomer to town government who’s a trustee of the Laurel Hill Association, the nation’s oldest village beautification society. The top two vote-getters will be elected. Fletcher and Wheeler have been endorsed by the Democratic Town Committee.
The Eagle asked each candidate to answer the following question: “If you win, what would be your No. 1 priority for attention and action for the board you’re serving on?”
SELECT BOARD CANDIDATES
Roxanne McCaffrey: “The Select Board’s primary responsibility is to ensure that our town is well run by providing effective administration and leadership. This is and would continue to be my primary focus. For the past three years, the Stockbridge Select Board has worked hard to represent the overall best interests of the majority of our citizens. As a member of our Select Board, I believe my responsibility is to carefully consider all opinions and information regarding matters that come before us. I have done so and pledge to continue to do that, should I be fortunate enough to be reelected. During my tenure, we have accomplished much in a non-contentious, financially responsible manner. I ask that Stockbridge voters support my continuation of that effort by voting for me on May 17.”
Jamie Minacci: “If I am elected, I will begin the process of listening to the needs and desires of our townspeople, and then restoring the mission of our town government to best address those needs and desires for the benefit of all. I strive to restore openness, inclusion and transparency in the town government’s decision making. I will be present in town, I will answer questions, and I will treat everyone fairly and with respect. As an elected official, I am to serve and speak for the town, not myself. My overarching objective is bring a renewed sense of calmness, community and preservation to our town of Stockbridge.”
PLANNING BOARD CANDIDATES
Kate Fletcher: “With the perspective of 10 years of service on the Planning Board, my top priority is to promote an orderly and systematic approach characterized by transparency and inclusiveness. The first step to all work that comes before the Board is to understand, reference and explain the relevant wording in the Zoning Bylaws, the main document that the Planning Board works with. This document’s intent is clear and has served the Town well. The Stockbridge we love today is the result of care, imaginative thinking and informed planning that has guided us in maintaining beautiful open spaces, a strong sense of community, a friendly ambiance and significant cultural, historic and natural features. My commitment is to forward-thinking planning that will further strengthen this legacy. I would be honored to continue serving on behalf of Stockbridge, its residents and its community of friends.”
William Vogt: “As a priority I continue to believe in ‘sensible growth,’ which doesn't lead to sprawl and doesn't tamper with the special beauty and character of Stockbridge. Sensible growth means considering developments that, among other things, increase the property tax base. Stockbridge faces some significant future financial challenges, including paying for repairing bridges, caring for Stockbridge Bowl, and paying our share of a new regional high school. Keeping the tax rate low is important for residents, and enlarging the tax base with new developments, carefully and sensibly considered, is an important way to keep tax rates down for all of us. For example, residents have shown concern over the development of 37 Interlaken. I think there's an opportunity there, as there is for other properties, to calmly and objectively consider a developer's plan that could work for the town and for the developer. I keep an open mind on that. That's why I ask people to vote for me.”
Elisabeth “Lis” Wheeler: “If elected, my primary focus encompasses many things in order to preserve the traditions and history of Stockbridge. It’s so important to look toward its future health environmentally, economically and to find ways to include a more diverse population. I will work hard to ensure we keep the character of Stockbridge intact in order to attract the tourism we rely on and the citizens we need to keep our businesses flourishing. Times are changing and it is vital we work together as a board to diligently use our zoning bylaws as written and revisit the few that need updating to keep the true essence of Stockbridge alive while planning for our town’s future. I ask for your vote on May 17 and look forward to seeing you at the polls."