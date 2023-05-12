Stockbridge tribe seeks to recover ancestral homeland at Fenn Farm

Stockbridge Mohican Nation Timeline. . .

• 1734: The 125-member Mohican tribe arrives at Indian Town (later, Stockbridge) from its ancestral homelands in New York's Upper Hudson Valley.

• 1736: John Sergeant, a European settler, creates a mission house to promote Christianity.

•1737: A land grant signed by Massachusetts Bay Colony "Governour" Jonathan Belcher, on behalf of King George II, gave 1/60 of the territory each to Rev. Sergeant, Schoolmaster Timothy Woodbridge and four English families, a total of 2,304 of 23,040 acres, with the rest designated as communal land for the Housatannuck tribe, including Chief Popewannehah "John" Konkapot, the town's original settler. The tribe was known as the "Stockbridge Indians.”

• 1783-early 1800s: More European colonists force the tribe to move westward, first to Oneida, N.Y., where it renamed a settlement there as New Stockbridge, then to Indiana's White River Valley, where land it had been promised was occupied already by white families.

• 1822: After the tribe lost its next base, at Lake Winnebago in Wisconsin, a settlement it also renamed Stockbridge, most members moved to their current home within the Menominee Nation in northern Wisconsin, where the Stockbridge-Munsee Mohican Nation was formed by treaty in 1856.

• Today: There are about 1,500 members in the federally recognized tribe of blended Mohican and Munsee natives, who are both Algonquians. About 750 are direct descendants of the Stockbridge Mohicans, governed by a seven-member Tribal Council elected by the community on a 25,000-acre reservation in Bartelme and Red Springs, Wis. The tribe operates the Stockbridge-Munsee Health and Wellness Center, Mohican North Star Casino and Pine Hills Golf Course.

SOURCES: Bonney Hartley, Tribal Historic Preservation Manager based in Williamstown; Rick Wilcox, local historian.