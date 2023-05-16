Stockbridge voters reelect Selectman Patrick White in a strong turnout

STOCKBRIDGE — In a robust turnout on Tuesday, voters returned Patrick White to the Select Board for a second three-year term.
The incumbent defeated challenger Roxanne McCaffrey.
The vote was 484 to 186, according to unofficial results from Town Clerk Terri Iemolini on Tuesday evening.
McCaffrey was seeking a return to the Select Board after she lost to Jamie Minacci in the May 2022 election.
In the only other contested race, Joanne Lenski outpolled Michael Nathan for Parks and Recreation commissioner, 347 to 248.
Turnout was 41 percent, or 681 out of 1,673 registered voters, which included many early vote-by-mail ballots.