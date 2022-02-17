Stockbridge officials discuss how to spend the town's $564,000 in COVID rescue funds

STOCKBRIDGE — The town is getting an extra $564,934 into its coffers, thanks to the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act approved by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden last March.

The question now, as Town Administrator Michael Canales explained to the Select Board recently, is to figure out how best to spend Stockbridge’s share of the bounty.

What's at stake

The town’s grant — it's based on $194 per resident — is part of $945 million distributed by the state to smaller cities and towns. That’s beyond the $1.7 billion for 38 large metropolitan cities and $1.3 billion sent to counties. Since there is no county government in the Berkshires, a share of the fund was added into the town’s grant.

The money must be designated for specific uses by December 2024, Canales pointed out, based on Treasury Department rules that were finalized last month.

The bottom line

Some of the ways ARPA money can and cannot be used include:

• Lost revenue to the town caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is eligible, with a “standard deduction” cap of up to $10 million.

• Significantly, the money claimed under revenue loss can be applied to any general government services, including construction of schools and hospitals, road building and maintenance, staff and administrative facilities, environmental improvements, and police, fire and other public safety services, including the purchase of fire and police vehicles.

• The money can be used for communities impacted by the pandemic, especially those that were hard hit, as well as for “reasonable” capital investments.

• Premium pay for essential workers can be recouped through ARPA.

• Water and sewer projects, including dams and culverts, are eligible for the money, as well as broadband investments to enhance access, affordability and reliability.

• The ARPA money cannot be used for pension funds, debt service, legal settlements or judgments, deposits to rainy day funds or to financial reserves such as “free cash.”

• The grants cannot be deployed to “undermine” any COVID-related health and safety directives and policies in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and recommendations.

• The costs that can be recovered by ARPA grants must have occurred on or after March 3, 2021, and the money must be spent by the last day of 2026.

“This is a real expanded use of what was originally allowed under interim rules,” Canales said. Communities must report to the Treasury Department on how they are using the money.

The money should not be used for annual town budgets or for new, expensive projects, according to the department’s guidance.

What are the next steps?

• Priorities should be identified by the town.

• A spending plan for the nearly $565,000 haul needs to be drafted.

• Already approved is Tri-Town Health’s request for $33,600 over two years to cover the Food and Drug Administration’s program setting national standards for retail food sales. That program can bring in an additional $100,000 in annual grant revenue, Canales stated.

What they are saying

“We need to start thinking how we want to prioritize and use the money,” the town administrator said. As an example, Canales proposed setting up “buckets,” possibly for assistance to businesses and other uses to be detailed in future meetings.

The Select Board voted to use the entire ARPA grant to cover “lost revenue,” especially for infrastructure programs such as a rebuild of the closed Curtisville Bridge in the Interlaken neighborhood, and for engineering a new Elm Street water and sewer project, as suggested by Select Board Chairwoman Roxanne McCaffrey and Selectman Ernest J. “Chuck” Cardillo.

“We don’t have to spend it all in one place,” Selectman Patrick White noted, citing the pandemic’s impact on the hospitality industry, specifically bed-and-breakfasts and restaurants.

“The best use of the funds right now is to address specific areas where we think we can make a real difference, that will have a positive outcome,” McCaffrey declared. “This is not a huge amount.”

“A couple of things could eat it up,” Cardillo added.

“It sounds like a lot of money, but we could spend it on two trucks down at the DPW,” Canales said.