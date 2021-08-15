GREAT BARRINGTON — Some bought grills, snow blowers, and tires, but mostly it was the small-ticket items that left the town's retail shelves here on Sunday.
A masterminded shopping spree it was not. Across town on the second day of the state's tax-free weekend, many people didn't even know they had just saved money on a purchase, or were about to.
"I totally forgot," said Christine Bump of Sheffield, having just made a purchase at Aubuchon Hardware. "I'm fixing a deck and needed more screws and a beam."
On his way out of Aubuchon's with a small bag, David Murphy, of Egremont, looked at his receipt. "I didn't know," he said. "I feel woefully out of touch. I've been so plugged into national and world news."
Claudia Laslie, of Great Barrington, was home canning jalapeno pepper jelly when she set down her mitts and headed to Aubuchon's for more jars. When told it was tax-free weekend, she said, "Oh, it is?"
They weren't alone. At stores throughout the downtown and beyond, people said they didn't know about the tax holiday, and merchants said that, especially because Great Barrington is a tourist town, these annual weekends aren't enormous revenue generators. In Pittsfield on Saturday, it was different, as people went for mattresses and stoves.
The tax holiday gives shoppers a break from the state's 6.5 percent sales tax, and excludes alcohol, marijuana, meals, cars, boats, utilities and anything over $2,500.
Merchants speculated about why people weren't taking advantage of the savings. Could be they are enjoying the fine weather after weeks of rain, tackling postponed paint jobs or simply not hearing about it on the news.
It could be the delta variant of the coronavirus, said Isabel Costa, behind the register at Carr Hardware on Main Street. But, she isn't so sure. Virus worries didn't thwart anyone at the start of the pandemic, she said.
"We sold a lot of paint," she added. "It was crazy."
Uriah Hotson, also working at Carr's , said a few grills and some snow blowers have left with customers. Otherwise, it's been fairly quiet.
"It's a lot of hype," he said of the tax holiday.
Down the street at Sett, a housewares shop, a sign outside noted the tax break. Inside, the store was hopping.
Owner Andy Pruhenski said it was busier than a typical weekend during what's been a busy summer. Yet, people are usually unaware until they arrive.
"They see the [tax-free] sign and then they have incentive to buy more," he said.
Sett employee Hedley Stone said it's the locals who might have their eye on some large-ticket item and head out of town to buy appliances.
"Locals take advantage of it by buying chest freezers and stuff like that," Stone said.
Or tires. Sales have been peppy, said Mitch Buriss, of Mavis Discount Tire on Stockbridge Road.
At Aubuchon's, paint sales were hot. Manager Thomas Firda chalked it up to the fine weather after all the rain, tax break or not. Some knew they would save and some didn't. Aubuchon employee Vincent Viel said he only learned of it at work.
"Some are grabbing extra," he said customers, when they learn. "But no one knows."