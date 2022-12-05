<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

West Stockbridge board issues entertainment permit to The Foundry, but with conditions

Truc Nguyen speaks at the podium
Amy Brentano speaks at the podium

Amy Brentano of The Foundry in West Stockbridge speaks during a special permit hearing this fall. On Monday, she secured that permit from the Planning Board.

Modal

Aina de Lapparent Alvarez can be reached at aalvarez@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all