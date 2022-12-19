The Foundry gets the last licenses it needs to open, but not without evidence of tension

WEST STOCKBRIDGE — After months trying, The Foundry on Monday obtained all of the permits it needs to provide entertainment and serve alcohol. But its final win did not come without pushback.

On Monday, the West Stockbridge Select Board voted to renew the venue’s annual alcohol, entertainment and Sunday entertainment licenses.

The alcohol license was approved unanimously. Board member Andy Potter abstained from votes on both entertainment licenses, after two tense interactions with The Foundry owner, Amy Brentano, and board chair Kathleen Keresey.

On Dec. 5, The Foundry’s special permit was granted in perpetuity by the Planning Board, with conditions that Brentano called very strict. Abutter Truc Nguyen had pushed for the board not to renew the permit, saying excessive sound harmed her.

Normally, renewing alcohol and entertainment licenses is a routine procedure the Select Board does annually. Last week, the board approved alcohol licenses of Truc Orient Express, Amici, West Stockbridge Public Market, Queensboro Wine & Spirits. The board also approved TurnPark Art Space and Amici’s annual entertainment licenses. Potter also abstained from voting on TurnPark’s application.

The Select Board approved The Foundry’s special permit last year. But this year, that duty fell to the Planning Board, after a special town meeting Oct. 6 modified zoning bylaws so that these permits fell under the Planning Board’s jurisdiction.

Conflict of interest allegations

At the beginning of the meeting, Nguyen, owner of nearby restaurant Truc Orient Express, said board member Andrew Krouss should recuse himself.

“You are involved with the West Stockbridge Historical Society, they have events at The Foundry,” said Nguyen. “So I am concerned whether it’s appropriate because of this perceived conflict that there should be any decision on your part to grant or not grant this license."

Krouss said he felt he could be impartial and would have recused himself if he thought he couldn’t be. “I have recused myself from any issues that are pertaining to the Historical Society,” he said. “But I have been at the meetings and they are extremely sensitive to the issue as far as noise.”

Krouss added that two events had taken place, but no more were planned.

Keresey said that if a Select Board member thought they could be fair and impartial, they didn’t have to recuse themselves.

Tensions between Potter and Brentano

Potter said he had heard "suggestions’' at a meeting of the Zoning Board of Appeals that people might have taken alcohol outside of The Foundry's premises. He asked Brentano how The Foundry would make sure alcohol is not taken outside.

Brentano said that The Foundry did its due diligence. “If someone's walking out the door, we have an outdoor liquor license, and if they're leaving our property, they're told that they can't. We have staff. It hasn't been an issue,” she said. “‘There hasn't been any issue with anyone leaving our property with alcohol.”

“You recognize that I am within my bounds to ask the question,” said Potter.

Brentano and Potter began talking over each other about the enforcement of alcohol regulations. The exchange ended with Brentano hinting that if Krouss was being asked to recuse himself, Potter should as well over his past support for Nguyen. Potter interrupted Brentano to say “that's not what we're talking about.”

After the meeting, Brentano told The Eagle that she would not have directly asked that Potter recuse himself. Rather, she was putting the topic on the table. She said she understood that in a small town, it’s difficult to navigate conflicts of interest, since everyone knows each other.

Tensions over a letter

After the unanimous vote on renewing The Foundry’s alcohol license, Keresey mentioned that the board received a letter on Monday from Jackie and Earl Moffitt, Maggie Merrill and Truc Nguyen. She said the letter would be entered in the public record.

Potter said he had not received the letter and asked Keresey to read it aloud. Keresey replied Potter had been copied on the email, but he requested the letter be read twice more.

“I believe that you've read it, Andy,” Keresey said.

“No, I have not [read the letter]. I'm a busy man,” he said.

In a phone call after the meeting, Potter explained that the letter had been sent two hours before the meeting and that he had not looked into his private email account while he was working.

Potter said he abstained from voting because he felt he lacked information. “I didn't feel like any of my issues were addressed so I abstained,” he said. “I'm waiting to see how the special permit that was granted by the Planning Board is enforced.”

When asked why he didn’t vote against the permit, Potter said he didn’t have the facts.

Potter has, in previous public meetings, stated his support for The Foundry. Nguyen wrote a letter in support of Potter's candidacy for the Select Board.