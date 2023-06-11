They wanted to make people smile during COVID. So the Barbieris put on a weekly skeleton lawn display where they got in touch with their funny bones

LEE — There’s a skeleton crew hanging around outside a house on Bradley Street.
No, really. Today, they seem to be having a limbo contest.
This isn’t a passage from some absurdist Kurt Vonnegut story. There’s a family that shares their whimsical side with their neighbors and passersby using skeletons posed to depict a variety of activities. The neighbors never know what they’ll be up to next.
They have unpredictability in their bones.
For years, Theresa and Brian Barbieri have been meticulously decorating their home for Halloween. The decorations are many and complex; there’s lights and music and several fog machines, and, of course, skeletons.
Lots of skeletons. An extended family of skeletons, you might say. But when COVID hit, things changed.
“In 2020, with COVID, everybody was miserable,” Theresa Barbieri said. “So in the spring of ’21, I said, ‘Let’s give people a reason to smile.’”
It should be noted that these are not real skeletons. They’re just plastic decoys.
With more than a dozen 5-foot skeletons, two 10-foot skeletons and one 12-footer, they had skeletons to spare. So they enlisted a few of them and started posing them in a variety of activities in the yard where they can be seen by people in passing cars, on bikes and walking.
“We came up with some wild ideas and we changed it every week,” Theresa Barbieri said. “It took on a life of its own.”
“It’s just a matter of figuring out what to do with them,” Brian Barbieri said.
Sometimes an idea will come from nowhere, other times an item at a tag sale might spark the bones of an idea.
Once they decide on something, they might have to go to tag sales or thrift stores to get the props they need. Then, on Saturday, they change out the scene to depict a new activity.
The skeletons, to whom the Barbieris refer to collectively as “Bonesy,” have been seen playing badminton, whiffle ball, Frisbee golf, fishing, playing pirates, dancing around the maypole, playing musical instruments, bowling, sitting around drinking wine, picking flowers, mowing the lawn and even a scene from the recent docuseries “Tiger King.”
They once played lawn darts, although, one of the skeletons accidently caught one in the shoulder.
Every holiday is celebrated, but between Christmas and Easter the bones hibernate. When not out playing in the yard, the skeletons are stored in sheds and Tupperware.
They’ve worn hats, wigs and variety of other props, usually tied on to their bones with fishing wire.
“We try not to duplicate the poses,” Theresa Barbieri said. “Sometimes I get an idea from the internet. If you Google it, you’ll find that I’m not the only strange person out there. There are others doing the same thing!”
Last September, she launched their own Facebook page, Bones on Bradley.
Theresa Barbieri said that last spring she had run out of ideas and was about to retire the troupe, when a neighbor shared photos on the Lee Community Board Facebook page, and it went viral locally, so she decided to soldier on.
The whimsy started catching on.
It does tend to attract some attention. A dad and daughter come by weekly on their bikes to see what the bones are up to. Cars frequently slow down to see and call out to the Barbieris.
“I like your bones!” is frequently heard outside their house.
And there’s one woman who comes by every week to get a picture of the scene.
“It just put a smile on everybody’s face, so I kept doing it,” Theresa Barbieri said. “Who wouldn’t want to make people happy?”