Timothy Lee appointed substitute principal at Lenox Memorial Middle and High School

LENOX — A veteran public school educator is returning to Lenox Memorial Middle and High School as substitute principal — for a limited time only.
Timothy Lee, former superintendent of the town’s public school district from 2014 to 2018, is back at the school. His role is to fill a leadership vacuum there and to help restore stability, especially for concerned faculty and staffers following the sudden resignation of the new principal, Salvatore Frieri, and the release of an outside law firm’s report on the school’s mishandling of bullying-prevention policies.
Lee had been principal at Morris Elementary School from 2008 to 2014 and after leaving the Lenox superintendency, he served as Muddy Brook Elementary principal in Great Barrington for four years until June 2021.
Lenox Schools Superintendent Marc Gosselin Jr. announced Lee’s appointment during an emotional meeting of the School Committee’s Human Resources group late Friday. The public session at Town Hall was attended by several administrators as well as leaders of the Lenox Education Association, the union representing faculty and staff at the town’s public schools.
The meeting had been called to address LMMHS faculty anxiety and unrest following the abrupt resignation of Frieri seven weeks into his three-year contract.
Lenox Middle and High School Principal Salvatore Frieri was hired in July. He just resigned without explanation
Gosselin sent a message to the Lenox school community Friday evening welcoming Lee’s return as a “familiar face” at LMMHS.
“Mr. Lee brings a wealth of experience as a former teacher, principal, and superintendent,” Gosselin stated, adding that Lee would provide building leadership and work with newly appointed Assistant Principal David Pugh until an interim principal is selected.
In a phone interview Saturday from his Stockbridge home, Lee, 58, said several friends and former colleagues in Lenox had reached out to him last week, whereupon he contacted Gosselin “to ask him if there was any way I could help.”
Because of future projects, his full availability as substitute principal extends only until mid-November, Lee noted, describing himself as “semi-retired.”
“I just want to help out, get through this and then be present during the year if I’m needed,” he said. “The fact that I’m available now is because I’ve been building a house in Great Barrington and just reached a point where we can pause on some of the carpentry and construction and have some of the subcontractors come in, so I don’t need to be there every day as much anymore.” He aims to move in to the new house by late spring.
Former Lenox Principal Salvatore Frieri was being investigated over allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student at a former job
Since leaving Muddy Brook Elementary, Lee has done interim administrative work in the Southern Berkshire Regional School District based in Sheffield, and has served as a coach and mentor with two principals in other districts.
He also worked with a study group at the Berkshire County Education Task Force, now known as BERK12, examining countywide pre-K through grade 12 staffing. Lee also subbed as a teacher, paraprofessional and very briefly as a principal in the Berkshire Hills district during the 2021-22 school year.
The interim position at Lenox Memorial Middle and High School has been posted, Gosselin told The Eagle over the weekend. “We will have a team of administrators, teachers, parents and students interview interested applicants immediately,” he said.
After the interim position is filled, the superintendent noted, another principal search will be launched using a similar interview format. “A team of stakeholders will interview candidates across multiple rounds, culminating with a community preservation,” he explained.
Pugh, who had been a math teacher at the high school and remains athletic director there, was named to the assistant principal post to fill an opening left by Brent Bette, a former Pittsfield teacher who resigned in July for undisclosed reasons after less than a year as assistant principal.
Lee said one of his major goals as substitute principal will be to work with Pugh on “the business-as-usual running of a school” — high-priority operational and administrative tasks such as supervision, evaluation, the annual School Improvement Plan and grant applications.
“I’ll be around as well to support kids and teachers until somebody else steps in,” Lee added.