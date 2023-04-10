Timothy Lee to become superintendent of Farmington River Regional School District

OTIS — Timothy Lee has been offered a three-year contract as superintendent at the Farmington River Regional School District.
Lee was one of two finalists interviewed Monday night for the two-day a week position; Michele Rivers Murphy, an educational consultant and author, was the other.
While Murphy was the more dynamic speaker, Lee took time to answer questions thoughtfully and thoroughly.
The seven-member School Committee voted unanimously to hire Lee for the job at an advertised salary range of $50,000 to $57,000.
Lee is the former superintendent of Lenox Public Schools, and was most recently acting principal of Lenox Memorial Middle and High School.
School Committee Chair Carol Lombardo was expected to negotiate with Lee on the finer points of the contract on Tuesday.
Lombardo asked teachers, administrators and Principal Laurie Flower for their opinion prior to voting.
Teacher Amy Maxton said of Lee, “He proved to understand our specific needs at our school.”
She contrasted that with Murphy, whom she characterized as “a gamble.”
The district has just one school, Farmington River Regional Elementary School. It has 124 students from prekindergarten through sixth grade from Otis and Sandisfield. Its budget is $4.7 million.
Lee will succeed Robert Putnam, who was hired as an interim superintendent Sept. 5, after Thomas Nadolny was allowed to retire.
He is expected to begin July 1, or as soon as possible, according to the advertisement.
Asked during the interview to talk about a significant challenge he has faced, Lee spoke about the expulsion of a student who had engaged in a criminal act on a school bus heading to or from an athletic event. He said the student withdrew from the school prior to a decision about expulsion and that the experience “really rocked the school.”
He said there was learning from the experience, and that subsequently policies around supervision were changed radically.
He also spoke about formulating a policy for transgender students.
“My strengths are probably in communication,” he said, adding, “supporting administrative staff, coaching and mentoring of principals.”
Lee said he believed that parents would be satisfied with his performance. In terms of specific challenges facing Farmington River, he mentioned staffing as a critical issue.
He said the role of administrators is to set the conditions so that teachers can help students learn and grow.
“We don’t even set the stage really, we just provide the stage,” he said.