The Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington is officially owned by the community-formed nonprofit, saving the theater

GREAT BARRINGTON — It's official: The Triplex Cinema has a new owner.

The transfer of the deed for the beloved downtown cinema from Richard Stanley to the grassroots Save the Triplex nonprofit group, Triplex Cinema Inc, took place Monday, closing a deal that took many twists and turns over four months but eventually saved the cinema from closing.

“What an amazing moment for the Triplex team and the entire town of Great Barrington," said Ben Elliott, the new managing director of the Triplex, in a press release.

In May, the community-formed nonprofit announced that it was in the process of buying the movie theater from Stanley for $1 million. Since its inception in April, the nonprofit raised $200,000 in pledges and more than $124,000 through a GoFundMe campaign. Photographer Gregory Crewdson’s sale of a photographic print raised an additional $225,000 toward the sale.

Additional money toward the sale and reopening costs were expected to come from more fundraising and big donors, the nonprofit’s president Nicki Wilson told The Eagle in a previous interview.

“I can’t believe it has really happened, but it has," Wilson said. "I feel immense gratitude to the community and everyone who has helped to get us to this point of owning the Cinema. The board who has worked ceaselessly to make this happen, is overjoyed that we finally own it.”

Stanley, the founder and owner of the Triplex for the past 28 years, said transferring the deed was “the ending of one era and the beginning of a new era. The Triplex is being reborn as a nonprofit that will be able to better serve the community.”

Immediate plans are to renovate and rejuvenate the theater with hopes to have screenings and live events this fall and a regular movie schedule sometime before the holidays, according to the release.