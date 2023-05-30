The TriTown Connector in Great Barrington, Stockbridge and Egremont offers on-demand ride service for everyone

GREAT BARRINGTON — In its first month running as a public transit service, the TriTown Connector is being met with appreciation — and the occasional hiccup.

Anne Fribourg, who lives in Egremont, has boarded the vans.

“It’s wonderful,” she said. “I use it a lot because I don’t have a car at the moment. I hope they expand to Lenox and Sheffield, which I frequently go to.”

Since May 1, the TriTown Connector, has been running from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends. The vans operate in and between Great Barrington, Egremont and Stockbridge, charging residents $2 to travel within a town and $3.50 to travel between them. Seniors (over 60) have reduced fares.

The vans can be requested up to 30 minutes in advance by calling 413-591-3826. For scheduling during the weekend, people have to use the program’s app.

Hours and fares Due to a staffing shortage, the TriTown Connector runs 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekends. Weekend service schedule runs on most holidays. There is no service on Christmas, New Year's Day and Easter. One-way Fares Non-residents – travel within one town, $3.50; between towns, $5. Residents – travel within one town, $2; between towns, $3.50. Seniors (over 60) – may purchase a discounted book of tickets for 10 one-way rides, at the Claire Teague Senior Center transportation office, in Great Barrington, weekdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ticket books may also be purchased (by seniors) on the vans. Books for within one town for $15 and for multi-town trips for $25 (an almost 29 percent discount). Rides are also available (for seniors only) to Monterey and New Marlborough for $10 (round trip), but only from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Rides (for seniors only) to medical appointments in Pittsfield are $15 (round trip) but only from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

In 2020, the Southern Berkshire Elderly Transportation Company, closed abruptly.

In response, Great Barrington’s Council on Aging and town staff restarted a transportation service for seniors, which ran only weekdays and had to be scheduled 24 to 48 hours in advance. TriTown Connector is scaling up from that existing transportation service to offer more affordable transportation options for area residents.

Tate Coleman, 19, is the program director at the TriTown Connector.

“The goal of this service isn’t really to maximize efficiency (riders per hour) relative to other fixed-route alternatives, but to provide a greater quality of service to our residents, especially seniors and individuals with disabilities,” Coleman told The Eagle.

Behind the scenes

According to Coleman’s design, there is one dispatcher, four vans and nine drivers.

Day to day, the team relies on a big white board at its office in Great Barrington’s Claire Teague Senior Center.

Coleman usually assigns the vehicles in the evening for the pre-booked rides, and whoever opens at 6 a.m. writes all the rides for the day on the board.

Drivers use tablets for scheduling.

Once there is a full app rollout, there is also an algorithm designed to optimize routes if more than one person needs to be picked up.

Another perspective

“The additional hours of operation will be helpful for the seniors,” said Joan Peters, administrative assistant and interim director of Great Barrington’s Council on Aging. “The weekend hours are especially attractive. I don’t see them using the late hours that much, but I understand this would be for the next phase, providing work trips.”

Peters said the transition has been eased by the seniors’ trust in the previous transportation system. “I’m extremely grateful that a good amount of our drivers have rolled in,” she said. “It’s created safety for our seniors.”

A few kinks

Peters said Coleman’s innovation of switching drivers from pen and paper to tablets for scheduling has caused some “kinks,” which have resulted in a few riders being late to their doctors’ appointments, but users have been understanding and flexible.

Coleman said last week that a driver was late on two occasions out of a total of 350 completed trips.

Fribourg, the Egremont resident, said there’s also been some confusion about if each stop requires a separate payment.

Anytime a passenger boards a van, that constitutes a new trip, Coleman said. In addition, the fare structure is “significantly cheaper than the previous fare structure.”

Melanie Vicneire, transportation administrator in Egremont, who manages a one-van transportation system for Egremont, Mount Washington and Alford seniors, said the TriTown Connector is meeting a need.

“I hope they expand to Mount Washington and Alford because people need it there too,” she said.

She noted payment options are limited. Drivers don’t carry cash for safety reasons and payment can also be through checks, Coleman said. Seniors can buy tickets weekdays at Great Barrington’s senior center.

Behind the design

Coleman, who is currently working toward a master’s degree in civil engineering and regional planning at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, used an academic approach to designing the expansion of the service.

In 2021, as a student at Bard College at Simon’s Rock, he wrote a thesis about microtransit in the United States and how it could work in Berkshire County. In early 2022, Coleman traveled around the country on Amtrak to test eight microtransit systems and see what could be tried in Berkshire County. When he came back, he launched a survey asking residents what they thought of the idea, which received more than 2,000 responses. He also used an equation to determine how many vans were needed.

Hiring hurdles

The biggest challenge TriTown Connector is facing is finding drivers, who are paid $20 to $24 an hour on weekdays, with $2 more on weekends and evenings. This shortage means Coleman stretches out his time and sometimes drives a van.

“I was in class this morning,” he told The Eagle in a recent interview. “And then I drove down here to help and see what was happening and figure out our plan for tomorrow. My position is technically 24 hours a week, but I often put in more than that. I do it because I care and it’s the service that our community needs and deserves.”

With the reduced capacity, TriTown can take 33 to 38 riders per day. “We hit 32 riders last Friday — so we’re already nearing that number,” Coleman said May 14.

Prioritizing rides With the limited capacity at the TriTown Connector, this is how requests are prioritized: 1. Medical rides for seniors and people with disabilities. 2. Other rides for the same populations. 3. Workforce trips and medical rides for others. 4. All other trips.

TriTown will not turn away a request; but asks people to schedule shopping trips outside of peak ridership hours, which are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Looking ahead

Once staffing is complete, TriTown’s goal is to have about 45 to 50 riders a day with two people riding at any given time. In the meantime, there hasn’t been a lot of advertisement so as not to collapse the system. Coleman doesn’t think this will hurt the business too much though — a major benefit of microtransit is that gas is not wasted if no one calls.

The team has had discussions with local organizations about partnering. People’s Pantry, Simon’s Rock and Fairview Hospital, all in Great Barrington, have expressed interest. But those remain on standby until staffing is adequate.

This first-year budget, excluding some start-up costs, comes to $406,000, provided through a mix of federal, local and state funding. Coleman is confident he can find other grants to keep it going.

“I think we’re going to be able to show that this is a really important and much needed resource in our community,” he said. “I feel very hopeful that we will continue at least for the next couple of years.