<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tyringham voters back every spending proposal at 2023 town meeting

construction cones on the road

Voters approved all spending measures at the Tyringham annual town meeting on Tuesday, including additional funds for road and bridge work in the town. 

 Ben Garver

TYRINGHAM — Voters at the annual town meeting Tuesday were agreeable to the town’s proposed spending budget, passing every spending proposal.

According to Laura Lee Bertram, Tyringham's town treasurer, there was no opposition to any of the proposals, and the meeting wrapped up in about 40 minutes.

“The reading of the warrant articles took the most time,” she said.

Voters approved a total operating budget of $1.8 million, which includes the school budget. The total reflects an increase of $58,018 from the current year budget of $1.7 million.

The proposal to move $265,000 from free cash to the operating budget to lower the tax rate passed easily. Because of capital growth in town, and the free cash infusion, the tax rate should remain steady, town officials noted.

Sign-up for The Berkshire Eagle's free newsletters

While $175,750 is in the budget for roads and bridges, an additional $100,000 was approved by voters for further road improvements

In other approved spending, $32,000 will be spent on self-contained breathing apparatus for firefighters, an important piece of equipment used when firefighters enter a burning building.

In total, the budget calls for spending $178,207 on fire and safety, with $94,778 of that going to the police department.

Scott Stafford can be reached at sstafford@berkshireeagle.com or 413-281-4622.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all