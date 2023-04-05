<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Washington and Middlefield up the salary and readvertise for shared town administrator

Town of Washington sign

The neighboring towns of Washington and Middlefield are readvertising for a shared administrator after increasing the proposed salary.

 JANE KAUFMAN — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

WASHINGTON — The towns of Middlefield and Washington are readvertising for the position of a shared town administrator after both communities voted to support a starting salary of up to $80,000.

Attorney Mark Siegars had previously accepted the full-time position working for the neighboring towns with a combined population of 872 and a maximum salary of $50,000, but then declined.

The advertisement appears on the websites of the Massachusetts Municipal Association and Berkshire Regional Planning Commission, which is spearheading the search.

“The ideal candidate should have excellent financial, communication, management & labor relations skills and a public service orientation,” it reads. “Requirements include a bachelor’s degree in public administration or a related discipline and three years of progressively responsible experience or any equivalent combination of education and experience.

"The salary is negotiable to a maximum of $80,000 annually with full benefits including health/life insurance, pension, paid vacation, sick & personal leave.”

Screening begins immediately.

Jane Kaufman is Community Voices Editor at The Berkshire Eagle. She can be reached at jkaufman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6125.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

