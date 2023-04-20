Meet the three artists who are now finalists for a commissioned sculpture of W.E.B. Du Bois in Great Barrington, a project long in the making

GREAT BARRINGTON — A bronze sculpture of W.E.B. Du Bois in the heart of the town where he was born and raised is on its way — though it will take a while.

And before the artist gets to work, the W.E.B. Sculpture Project board has a hard choice — they’ll have to decide which of three finalists will get the commission.

Already they’ve whittled the number of artists down from 18 who applied.

The committee introduced the finalists, who specialize in public art portraying Black historical figures, at an emotional reception at the Mason Library Wednesday evening.

They explained how they work, and that some post-pandemic delays with materials and other aspects of their process will extend the timeline.

That's OK, they said — the work will long outlive everyone alive today. Best not to rush such a profound thing to make a political statement or for a photo-op, said one artist.

The project for the sculpture of civil rights giant and scholar Du Bois is long in the making, and in the last few months it has sped up with the request for artists and significant donations.

Tax dollars are not in play here, said the project’s board chair, Julie Michaels, contrary to what some in town have suggested.

The plans involve turning the front of the library into a plaza with long and curved marble benches on either side of the staircase — which is being repaired.

Du Bois’ likeness will be seated on one of the benches, made of locally mined antique marble, and plantings will surround the oval-shaped plaza.

This is not far from Du Bois' birthplace, and a short drive from where he was raised, giving the project a unique depth, said the artists.

Finalist Vinne Bagwell, known for work that includes a sculpture of Ella Fitzgerald in Yonkers, N.Y., said she likes to go to a site and “feel the place.”

In the case of Du Bois, Bagwell noted the spirit felt around his homestead. She might not be here if it weren’t for Du Bois, she suggested.

“I’m a beneficiary of Du Bois and the people who were involved in his life,” Bagwell said. Such meaningful works in public places, if a community effort, transcends race no matter the race of the figure being honored, she added.

“It has to speak to everyone,” Bagwell said. “What matters is that you’re human and that you understand the story.”

There is something very different about a sculpture of a figure in their native hometown, said Dana King, whose work includes a three-figure representation of the Montgomery Bus Boycott in Alabama.

King said that being able to sit with a sculpture of Du Bois will help “process the work” of suffering with the legacy of racism.

“The expression of his work will be embodied in his physicality,” King said, adding that the long-lasting materials will maintain that healing throughout history.

That Du Bois had such a deep connection to his hometown and a reverence for it was evident in his prolific writings and speeches.

“Du Bois did such a wonderful job describing the community,” said another finalist, Richard Blake, a Medal of Honor recipient for his sculpture of Rosa Parks in the U.S. Capitol. Blake spoke of the complexity of representational art, and the “rendering of personality and thought.”

Some who grew up in town wish they had had such a rendering of a grand and prominent figure of Du Bois to make them feel more at home.

One is Delano Burrowes, a juror for the sculpture project commission. Burrowes said the project is bringing about a "healing," and he was bursting with emotion that such work is coming to fruition in earnest and is not “one of those surface things.”

“Du Bois was never even mentioned in school,” said Burrowes, who has described a difficult childhood growing up gay and Black in Great Barrington. “This is huge for this community.”

Huge no matter what your skin color, said Ari Zorn, vice chair of the sculpture project’s board, environmentalist and cannabis retailer.

“Seeing the mix of people in this room — this gives me hope,” said Zorn, who noted that, while, Black, he was raised by an adoptive Jewish family and is married to a “German white woman.”

Zorn said he is “very tired of racism and all the chatter,” and loves this project because it represents an act of healing.

“Yes, it’s about Black people,” he told The Eagle. “But it’s also about people who care — the community.”