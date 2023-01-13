West Stockbridge venue The Foundry plans to reopen and seek public support

WEST STOCKBRIDGE — After regaining its entertainment license, performance venue The Foundry plans to reopen Feb. 3. Meantime, the owner of a nearby business is appealing approval of that permit.

The appeal seeks to reverse the special permit granted Dec. 5 by the Planning Board after five hearings. The board's decision came despite objections from nearby business owner and resident Truc Nguyen, who said sounds from the venue harmed her and her business.

Under its permit, The Foundry must follow strict limitations and procedures, which include measuring sound volume.

To prepare for the reopening, The Foundry's co-owner, Amy Brentano, said she has bought all required equipment and is installing it and making sure it works correctly. “We’re working with the Zoning Enforcement Officer [Brian Duval] who has been tasked with the job of making sure that we are in compliance and have purchased the calibrated equipment,” she said.

Brentano said the costs the business has incurred, together with legal fees, are in the ten thousands of dollars. She said she will need to organize a fundraising effort. "We will definitely have to raise money to be able to keep going," she said.

Brentano said the venue's reopening will seek to mark its return in a special way.

“We are going to have a celebratory free event for all members of the community who want to come celebrate our existence and what we can give back to the community. We are inviting a lot of the local artists,” she said.

Nguyen's lawer, Mitchell Greenwald, filed a complaint with the state Land Court on behalf of Nguyen and property co-owner Trai Thi Duon.

Greenwald’s appeal names members of the Planning Board: Chair Dana Bixby, members Susan Coxon, Gunnar Gudmundson, Andrew Fudge, and alternate Sarah Thorne. It also names Brentano’s company, Two Harris St., LLC.

Greenwald said the process of pursuing the appeal in the court could take a year. The next step in Land Court is for lawyers of the respective parties to meet.

He said while some parts of the special permit granted to The Foundry were acceptable, the decision, overall, was "not satisfactory” to his client. He pointed to what he called a flawed enforcement mechanism and cited concerns with outdoor concerts.

The appeal also questions the Planning Board process, accusing the board of violating the state Open Meeting Law.

Bixby said the allegations are entirely without basis. She said the appeal surprised the board, since its members genuinely tried to solve the conflict.

“We wrote a strenuous and detailed decision that the Foundry is not at all happy with, in the sense of it being an easy decision for them to deal with," Bixby said. "But they are prepared to comply and prepared to do everything so that there’s no possibility for there to be future complaints."