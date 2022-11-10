Calls for compromise heard as a West Stockbridge board continues to gather views on a special permit for The Foundry

WEST STOCKBRIDGE — More comment lies ahead on a West Stockbridge venue's request for a new special permit. At a session this week, calls for compromise, and improved enforcement of a permit's rules, were heard.

The Foundry, which opened in 2019, seeks a special permit from the town's Planning Board related to entertainment it offers its patrons.

A nearby restaurant owner and town resident, Truc Nguyen, says operations at The Foundry have caused her harm, with noise and trespassing violations.

About 35 people attended the most recent hearing, held Monday, with nearly 20 more tuned in through Zoom. The board started the process Nov. 1 and has held two hearings so far.

Tensions were high during the second public hearing, and some tears were shed. One attendee accused the board of being partial to The Foundry.

In addition to comments gathered in two hearings so far, the board has received written comments, most in favor of the special permit. The board said that as of Monday it had received 38 letters expressing opinions on the permit, with 34 in favor and four opposing the permit’s renewal.

After two and a half hours of comments and discussion, the board decided to continue the hearing at 7 p.m. Nov. 21.

At the beginning of the session, Amy Brentano, owner of The Foundry, recapped what she seeks as part of the special permit.

From May through October, the business would be allowed to hold a maximum of 10 non-consecutive outdoor events on the side of the building, with entertainment ending by 9:30 p.m.

The patio bar would be allowed to provide recorded background music.

Indoor entertainment would be permitted seven days a week, with amplification over by 10 p.m., as was the case in the prior permit.

Performances could include music of all genres, as well as family programming, dance, theater, comedy and educational workshops.

Calls for enforcement

Many who spoke said they were not in favor or against either The Foundry or an abutter, but instead called for compromise and accountability.

“This is not supporting or opposing, but about doing something that's right, so no harm is inflicted in other business," said Marge Kilmer, who told the hearing audience she was speaking on behalf of Jackie Harmon Moffatt. "We support Truc [Nguyen], her family and her business."

“We are deeply concerned to learn that those noise levels have been violated with some programming during 2022 with no enforcement," Kilmer said. "It is extremely important to protect the butters from any harm. The situation continues to grow like an ugly weed, [with] no end in sight."

As an example of compromise, Jon Piaceski pointed out this summer’s hearing in town about the proposal to revive the Williamsville Inn.

“[The applicant] came to understand that if they didn’t play nice with their neighbors ... their whole project was going to get delayed, whether a special permit was granted or not,” Piaceski said, speaking through Zoom.

Piaceski said the burden of compliance with a special permit's provisions should fall on the applicant, not on abutters.

David Anderegg, speaking at the hearing, claimed the board held a pro-Foundry bias. “It seems pretty clear in all kinds of ways that the way these hearings are being conducted, has been extremely favorable to the petitioners,” he said.

The chairwoman of the Planning Board, Dana Bixby, denied that.

“I’ve served on the Planning Board for 31 years. I've sat on numerous special permit hearings. I'm not an abutter. I have no financial interest," she said. "Sure, I liked The Foundry. But I conduct a fair hearing."