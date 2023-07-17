Kathleen Keresey wins select board seat in West Stockbridge after voters break tie

WEST STOCKBRIDGE — Voters broke a tie Monday and sent incumbent Kathleen Keresey back to the Select Board by a solid margin.

Keresey took 324 votes to Jon Piasecki’s 236, according to results posted to the town website at around 7:15 p.m. Polls closed at 7 p.m.

Still, a little less than half the town’s voters cast ballots. Out of 1,217 registered voters, 562 turned out.

It’s been more than two months since Keresey and Piasecki were tied 202-202 after the May 8 election. The tie remained after a recount on May 19.

A number of issues involving Town Hall and changes in West Stockbridge have sparked divisions in recent years, and both candidates have said they want to see a return to civil discourse.

Keresey last week told The Eagle that the vote tie did not necessarily indicate such a sharp divide, but rather too few voters at the polls. Keresey could not immediately be reached for comment Monday night.

Piasecki acknowledged the loss as a clear message from what he believes is an establishment in town.

“I’m a little disappointed but also a little relieved,” he said, adding that he knows he likely brought it upon himself, given his sometimes fiery approach.

“I raise a lot of hell and sometimes it comes back,” Piasecki said. “I think that what’s going on is wrong. I think it’s symptomatic of the town being gentrified.”

When asked what is going wrong, he said he worries about the poor, the working class and the people of color in town.

Piasecki has, for instance, supported Truc Nguyen, whose home and Vietnamese restaurant sit across the street from The Foundry, a relatively new performing arts venue whose noise and other issues have been a source of distress for Nguyen.

It is just one issue that has driven residents into political camps and created some of the upheaval at Town Hall over the last two years.

