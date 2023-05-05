West Stockbridge candidates for Select Board both want the same thing: a return to civility

WEST STOCKBRIDGE — Is the Select Board race between the current chair and her challenger a one-issue contest?
Not so, argues Kathleen Keresey, who is seeking her second three-year term in Monday’s annual election.
But the long-running dispute between The Foundry, a downtown live entertainment venue, and the neighboring Truc’s Orient Express restaurant, is certainly still on the minds of voters — and for Keresey and her challenger, Jon Piasecki.
“This is much more than a one-issue election,” Keresey said in a phone interview. “There has been division and I believe that there’s room for both of those businesses in our town. I believe in both The Foundry and Truc’s Orient Express and in their rights to exist as businesses and would very much like to see them co-exist.”
Keresey, a self-employed video producer for nonprofit, education and corporate clients, is a fifth-generation native whose family first arrived in West Stockbridge back in the 1840s.
“I’m the last person remaining in the Keresey clan,” she told The Eagle. Previously, she served on the Finance Committee and the town’s Visioning Committee.
Piasecki, a resident in the Williamsville section of the town, has served on the Planning Board and the Conservation Commission.
“I think our town is the best place to live in the Berkshires, but the COVID pandemic has taken a toll,” he said. “The unity and civility I recall has abruptly diminished.”
According to the candidate, new downtown solutions are required “because sadly, the direction of the current Select Board leadership has utterly failed. Select Board actions have negatively affected businesses. One business is vacant now, a number are struggling.”
Piasecki also cited a lawsuit against the town’s Planning Board now pending in Massachusetts Land Court, It was filed by Truc’s co-owners and residents Truc Nguyen and Trai Thi Duon in response to the board’s approval of a special permit allowing live entertainment to resume at The Foundry.
His other concerns include local taxes, especially burdensome to older residents, and the need for employment and opportunity and to draw and retain more young families. He also pointed to “traffic problems plaguing all our roads.”
“There needs to be space for blue collar working folks as well as for the wealthy,” he said. “Old-school New England civility can still be spoken here. Mutual respect, caring for our neighbors, appreciating the humanity of others, and creating a level playing field in town government without preference will help.”
Piasecki, a landscape architect and stonemason, is awaiting a license from the state’s Cannabis Control Commission to add cannabis to his Wiseacre Farm. The town already has approved the plan, he told The Eagle in a phone interview.
If he’s elected, “these will be my guiding principles to try to resolve the current divide, and they will provide a roadmap to my tenure,” Piasecki added.
In her campaign statement, Keresey emphasized that “it’s important to me that the town maintain the magic that has defined my life here, including its small-town charm, unspoiled nature, and wonderful quality of life. I’d also like residents — both young and old — to be able to comfortably afford to live here or to return to West Stockbridge as I have.”
She spent part of her career working and living in New York City.
“I have a record of crafting responsible budgets, successful grant-writing, and comprehensive planning,” Keresey stated. “I helped to create the first Master Plan since 1959, which leads on important issues like senior and affordable housing. I have also signed significant shared services agreements that help us to improve services and increase safety, while cutting costs.”
She cited her aspiration “to an even more productive and innovative second term, and to continue to work with everyone in our town to make West Stockbridge the very best it can be.”
Unopposed candidates on Monday’s ballot include Eugene Dellea for moderator; Michelle Laramee-Jenny for Board of Assessors; Robert Salerno and Steve Sautman for Finance Committee; Christopher Tonini for Planning Board; David Finck for Board of Health; Andrew Potter for library trustee; Mary Korte Kinmond for Cemetery Commission and Andrew Fudge for tree warden.
The ballot also lists Karl Cooper, Wayne Cooper, Elizabeth Digrigoli and Paul Faggioni for constable positions.
Polls are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the Town Offices, 121 State Line Rd. (Route 102).