Will voters break the tie in the West Stockbridge Select Board race on Monday?

WEST STOCKBRIDGE — Monday is election day for a heated Select Board race that may break the tie that resulted from the regular election in May.

The town’s 1,217 registered voters will have another chance to cast votes for Kathleen Keresey, the incumbent who is currently serving as board chair, and challenger Jon Piasecki.

The May 8 election resulted in a 202-202 tie, which remained after votes were recounted on May 19.

A new election is scheduled for Monday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Town Hall gymnasium.

“It’s going to be very very interesting,” said Piasecki, who held a meet-and-greet event Wednesday night. “The demographics of the town are changing and it’s really sort of broken down into two main camps. It’s a really sharp divide."

Piasecki attributed divisions and drama in town to “growing pains.”

Keresey says she agrees that there are divisions, but that so much is unclear because only 406 out of the town’s 1,217 registered voters cast ballots in May.

“I really think,” she added, “that it’s a get the vote out situation.”

Tempers have flared in recent years. Town officials continue, for instance, to find themselves embroiled in a controversy involving two neighbors and business owners over noise, zoning and permits.

Both candidates have said this and other issues have had an impact on voters, and both have said they want to see a return to civil discourse in town.

