Citing bias and inefficiency in town government, West Stockbridge Select Board member says he'll resign in May

WEST STOCKBRIDGE — Citing frustration with what he says is “inefficient” functioning and bias in the dealings of town government, a Select Board member tendered his resignation last week.

Roger Kavanagh’s March 14 announcement came the same day he expressed dismay about what he said was a dismissive response by a town official to an inquiry by a resident and former board member.

Kavanagh will remain on the board until May 9, the date of annual town elections. He had two years remaining of his three-year term.

His announcement also comes after months of unrest last year about missteps in the town's handling of permitting for performing arts space, The Foundry. Problems that included noise complaints exposed past, though unintended, negligence by the town and what Kavanagh suggested is bias by town officials.

“I’ve learned that the Town is slowly and not so quietly splitting in to factions, one that wants 'everything to be like it used to be' and one that sees 'transformation as the only answer for the future,' ” Kavanagh said in a statement. “I believe the Select Board needs to actively bridge that divide and ensure that the voices of both groups are heard and their collective needs are recognized.”

Kavanagh said he doesn’t believe this is happening "adequately," and that “little has changed” over his last 22 months on the board, despite his efforts to “bring some much needed structure” and transparency to town government. He called its current functioning a “template for inefficiency.”

The dust-up over how noise from The Foundry affected the family that owns and lives at Truc Orient Express restaurant — as well as how The Foundry might have been misled by the town regarding permitting, then suffered when the pandemic hit — appears to have sunk divisive teeth deeper into municipal veins.

The issue exposed past neglect by the town that also included road access blunders. The town soon found itself facing a lawsuit from Truc that has not been resolved. But winter threw some quiet on the discord.

Then came an email last month from former board member and former fire chief Peter Skorput to Town Administrator Marie Ryan. He wanted to know if The Foundry had received a permit for its “oversized” backlit sign that is visible from Main Street.

Kavanagh said Ryan wanted to place the issue on the board’s meeting agenda, but board Chairman Eric Shimelonis disagreed and dictated a response to Skorput that The Foundry had met all its permitting requirements.

“It is intentionally abrupt and dismissive,” Kavanagh said of the response. “As elected officials, we were voted in to serve the whole town, and if somebody asks a legitimate question — whether or not it's annoying and whether or not it's about something we don’t want to talk about anymore — they deserve an answer: yes they had a special permit, no they didn't have a special permit.”

Shimelonis said he takes full responsibility for the letter and apologized for it, but also called Skorput’s question “silly.”

“It really has nothing to do with where it was coming from,” Shimelonis said. “After a summer of pummeling The Foundry with regulation … we’re not cracking that open after the summer we’ve had.”

The fact that Shimelonis, a professional musician, had previously helped The Foundry with sound on at least one occasion had sparked claims of favoritism.

In an email, Kavanagh said while he did not want to comment beyond his statement, he did want to speak to Shimelonis’ remarks about what he said is longstanding divisiveness in town.

“Knowing that divisive disputes are part of the DNA of a community is no reason to accept that as a current reality,” Kavanagh wrote. “Change is inevitable, but it doesn't have to be divisive and it should never be accepted as the normal state of affairs for any community.”

Conflict between Shimelonis and Skorput erupted in 2019 over problems in the fire department and an investigation into a bungled response to a house fire on Main Street. Skorput also was later fined by the state for ethics violations in 2020 for improprieties as a board member. He later admitted he had made some mistakes.

Then came elections.

Skorput, a lifelong resident, ran for a board seat again in 2019; Shimelonis won. In 2020, Skorput tried again for a seat, and lost to Kavanagh. Kavanagh was reelected last year in an uncontested race.

Regarding The Foundry's sign, town officials could not be reached Friday to confirm a permit was needed or obtained.