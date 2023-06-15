Round 3 for West Stockbridge voters: Can a special election break a Select Board deadlock?

WEST STOCKBRIDGE — The rematch is official: Select Board candidates Kathleen Keresey, current chairman, and challenger Jon Piasecki will try to break a tie at a special election on July 17. Polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Town Hall.
Monday’s town caucus yielded no additional candidates for the deadlocked contest. The new election will be the second attempt to resolve the 202-202 result at the annual town election on May 8, when 33 percent of the town’s 1,218 registered voters cast ballots.
An electronic voting machine recount requested by Piasecki came up with the same exact result on May 19 under the scrutiny of attorneys for the candidates and observers selected by the candidates.
During the 90-minute election replay, the 406 ballots, which included a Humpty Dumpty write-in and a blank, were counted in groups of 50, fed into the Dominion Systems voting machine and recounted on the other side to ensure all 50 had made it through.
After the result was announced, Town Counsel Brian W. Riley of KP Law commented that “anytime there's a recount, you're hoping it comes out exactly the same, and it did. All the equipment worked, no mistakes. It's just unfortunate it's a tie, so now we have to do it again."
The outcome of the recount was a vote of confidence for Dominion Systems, the company targeted by 2020 presidential election deniers.
Select Board ties are rare in Berkshire County — there was one in Stockbridge in 2002, and two back-to-back deadlocks in Richmond in the 1970s.