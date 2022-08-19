Masonic lodges secure a permit to revive a former West Stockbridge club. But with conditions

WEST STOCKBRIDGE — The Masonic Lodge received its special permit Thursday to renovate and use the former West Stockbridge Sportsmen’s Club. Conditions limit outdoor events with more than 25 people to two per month during summer.

Other conditions include events not going later than 9 p.m., not allowing amplified music, minimizing use of outdoor lighting, prohibition of cannabis and restrictions on alcohol use.

There is no restriction on the number of indoor, regular meetings.

In an unanimous vote, the Planning Board approved the permit sought by the Great Barrington Masonic Temple Association, which is collaborating with the West Stockbridge Masonic Lodge, and other county lodges.

The permit comes after a summer of heated opposition by neighbors worried about safety and the loss of tranquility in this neighborhood off East Alford Road.

The contention centered around what, at one point, appeared to be a growing number of members of various lodges driving on the small dead end road for weeknight meetings, as well as the idea of large outdoor parties on the four-acre grounds.

But neighbors, lodge members and attorneys for both parties met privately earlier this month and came to an agreement about conditions. Not all neighbors are happy, however.

While frustration from some quarters was still apparent at the hearing, the lodges will now be able to restore and use a property that was abandoned a decade ago and had deteriorated. The previous owners had stopped paying their real estate taxes.

“Cooler heads prevailed and I think we've all come to a good conclusion on this,” Christopher Tonini told The Eagle.

It apparently wasn’t easy.

The lodge’s attorney, Alexandra Glover, told board members that if just six outdoor events were allowed per year, the lodge’s charitable purpose would be hard to maintain.

“But you know, they’re committing to do it,” Glover said.

The lodges also agreed to hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Some friction erupted around this, as board member Susan Coxon wondered how much noise the neighbors make.

“How many pool parties do they have amongst these people who are complaining about how many meetings the Masons should have?” she asked.

Eric and Robin Hananel, who are close abutters, said they still have a number of concerns, including car lights at night, as well as their property values.

“I mean, we go to sleep at, like, nine o’clock – we’re not young people,” Robin Hananel said.

Alcohol is prohibited from public events, but can be used by members on the property in “bring-your-own” style.

Attorney William Martin, who represents residents of 13 households, said he wanted the permits conditions to be “something that’s really simple, easy to see and enforce.”