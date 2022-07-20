The case of the multiplying Masons. Neighbors in West Stockbridge riled by shifting information on club events

WEST STOCKBRIDGE — It was both the arithmetic, and the lack thereof, that alarmed residents and made town officials pause.

A revised special permit application from the Great Barrington Masonic Temple Association Inc. said not two but five Masonic lodges would hold meetings and events at the former West Stockbridge Sportsmen’s Club.

The number of allowed events and meetings per year would double, to 270. The original application said there would be a total of 113.

It was this revision, received Monday morning, the day of the hearing, that had some residents reeling.

The lodges’ new "BYOB" stance on alcohol at events also troubled those worried that the plans will affect the tranquility and safety in this mostly residential area off East Alford Road.

Given that the Planning Board received the application amendment that morning, some residents and their attorney urged Chair Dana Bixby to continue the hearing. Bixby agreed and pushed it to Aug. 1. Bixby said there also are permissions for wetlands protection to sort out.

In the meantime, the lawyers, Freemasons and residents will schedule a community forum to discuss conditions and agreements for the permit, since it appears zoning laws can’t stop it.

They’ll also try to get along. Relations have teetered at the edge of hostility since the Great Barrington lodge filed for a permit in April after buying the 5-acre parcel in March. The previous owner abandoned the club a decade ago, and the property went into foreclosure. The club was founded in 1973.

Their permit says the Freemasons are forbidden from holding for-profit events, only fundraisers for good works.

Abutters and others nearby worry that additional traffic will multiply if the site is used by five lodges. It is unclear how many members are in each lodge, and that information may be forthcoming.

Neighbors also worry about alcohol use. The initial permit application said drinking is forbidden. The changes say wine is sometimes used in rituals or served at banquets, but that selling it at events is prohibited.

Then came the matter of allowing participants to bring their own alcohol. The amendment filed said people would be allowed to do that.

It wasn’t just these changes that appeared to sow community distrust, but numbers weren’t made clear from the outset.

“The pretty simple math is that four times five is 20,” said William Martin, attorney for abutters Paige and John Orloff, who are working with about a dozen residents opposed to the plan. “You had to tease that out of them in the most painful way.”

If all the lodges combined hold 20 meetings per month, 20 total social events per year and 10 annual outdoor events, the number grows to 270.

Alexandra Glover, attorney for the Great Barrington lodge, said use of the property by the Freemasons is “probably one of the lowest impact from the most respectful and responsible people that could use the property and this permit is limited to them.”

A number of community members and neighbors spoke to the good intentions and good works of the Freemasons. One member of the Great Barrington lodge said the organization is low-key and holds few meetings. Paul Marcel noted the thousands of dollars the fraternity has raised for local charities.

Abutter Paige Orloff said she believes in their good will, but said the shift in the application worries her.

“I think the character of this application is not a great reflection on the neighborliness of the intended use,” Orloff said.

Tigger Bruenn, another abutter, said she believes the Freemasons have been vague about how many new people and cars would be coming into the area every week. She wants clarity on this.

Other residents, noting the large homes built in the area, said they prefer the Freemasons' use to construction of a private home there. Some said they welcome the Masons, but also share concerns about the impact and want conditions on the permit.

Sharon Vidal was one. She said peace in the neighborhood had already been disrupted by construction and tree cutting.

“I’ve spent whole summers listening to chainsaws,” she said.

Longtime resident Denise Gustafson is the most direct abutter. She told The Eagle she used to watch the “old Italian guys down there playing bocce.”

She also recalls “months of big trucks and noise” for some work to a neighbor’s pool house up the road. Next door there’s a pool with children "splashing and screaming" in the summer.

“I think it’s great,” she said. “Am I going to complain? No.”

Gustafson said she’s very “stressed” by the discord and wants an agreement.

“I think it’s gotten out of control,” she said. “I want everybody to get along."

Bixby said she agrees with abutters that the Freemasons are now asking for a more intense use of the property, and that the specifics of this has to be clarified by the group.

"I'm sure it's resolvable," Bixby said.