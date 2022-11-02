West Stockbridge board will take additional views from the public on the fate of entertainment at The Foundry

WEST STOCKBRIDGE — Divided over The Foundry’s impact on West Stockbridge, residents weighed in Tuesday on whether the venue should secure a new permit to provide live entertainment.

About 50 people were present at the public hearing called by the Planning Board at the Town Hall gym. An additional 30 or so attended via Zoom.

Amy Brentano, owner of The Foundry, and others in favor spoke of how they believe the venue contributes to the life of the town.

Those opposed, especially Truc Nguyen, owner of the nearby restaurant Truc Orient Express, told the audience that sounds from live entertainment are disturbing.

After two hours of discussion, seeing that people still wanted to comment, the Planning Board decided to adjourn and continue the hearing 7:15 p.m. Monday in the Town Hall.

Enriching cultural life

Brentano spoke about why she started The Foundry. “I've always had an affinity for up-and-coming, off-the-beaten path artists,” she said. “I could not have been more excited to find a building in the center of West Stockbridge, a town historically rich in its appreciation for the arts.”

The Foundry's owner said since its opening, The Foundry has hosted over 600 multidisciplinary performances and workshops and served over 5,000 patrons. All this activity created employment, she said. Recently, the venue has partnered with the nearby restaurant, Amici, to bring patrons there before shows.

Brentano said her business is committed to community. “Because the venue keeps ticket prices accessible, and often offers large lots of tickets free to the community, The Foundry donates more than it takes."

People at the hearing questioned Brentano about how late outdoor shows last. “Not later than 9 p.m.,” said Brentano who stressed her interest in respecting the community. She said that once, due to the rain, a performance ran late and ended about 9:30 p.m.

People spoke in support of The Foundry. Jared Gelormino, site manager of the nearby Turnpark, said his venue wholeheartedly backs The Foundry.

Gelormino said the venue is an essential part of his life. “As a 38-year-old dude who lives in West Stockbridge, I really love having a place where I can go and see cool music. And this is what I want as a citizen,” he said.

Joel Hotchkiss, a local artist and owner of Hotchkiss Mobiles Gallery and Studio, spoke of the value The Foundry brings. “Diversity has always been a trademark of the town. Now we have a new energetic owner of The Foundry committed to our downtown commercial district,” said Hotchkiss. “She is dedicated to presenting and promoting new talent in a very unique performance space for all to enjoy. We should all help it survive and be supportive as a community.”

Dana Bixby, chair of the Planning Board, read letters of support of The Foundry’s request for a permit renewal.

Noise concerns

Truc Nguyen said that last year, she supported The Foundry’s license, to try to move on. “We wanted to support their special permit, so we can move to more pressing matters, like mending our bonds, and rebuilding our trust,” she said. “That was based on a tremendous amount of trust that I put into the town who authorized the special permit [that] we will be protected.”

However, Nguyen said she has not been protected, as the burden has fallen on her, as an immediate neighbor, to log perceived permit infractions by The Foundry.

She said not all performances affect her quality of life. “I'm not contesting dancers. I'm not contesting theater,” she said. The events Nguyen found disturbing used amplified bass and drums even when they were played indoors.

“Two hours of deep bass and drums go through my home, which means it goes through my body and it goes through my head,” she said. “I'll say this again, none of you would accept that.”

Two residents cited reasons they, too, find some events disturbing to the area. A man said loud music upsets his dog. Another suggested board members listen to a performance from Truc's home.

James Pinkston, representing the Zoning Board of Appeals, briefed the audience about the board’s recent findings on The Foundry's permit violations.

After Nguyen appealed for an enforcement request, the ZBA found that there was indeed trespassing and parking violation on Nguyen’s property by Foundry attendees.

The ZBA decided to let Brian Duval, the building inspector, determine a penalty. The board did not find enough evidence that there was excessive noise. Pinkston said the problem was that excessive sound wasn’t defined.

“Measuring sound is scientific. But we don't have the resources to measure it accurately enough,” he said. “The state regulations say it’s 10 decibels above the median ambient level of the area. That’s not defined, we don’t have a bylaw.”

Pinkston also said that Nguyen measured the sound through her iPhone, which wasn't good enough.

Nguyen replied that was her only option. "The town refused to put any mechanism in there that could be independent. I had no choice," she said.