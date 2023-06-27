<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Owners of West Stockbridge restaurant say music from next door is violating noise limits. The Foundry says it's not the music

The Foundry, Truc Orient Express

The Foundry, left, and Truc Orient Express. The owners of Truc have filed noise complaints over spikes in decibel level limits. The Foundry says those are coming from ambient noise, and not events.

WEST STOCKBRIDGE — Two neighboring businesses with a contentious history are coming back before town officials over new complaints about noise.

The owners of the Truck Orient Express restaurant say the noise coming from The Foundry — a performing arts venue 50 feet away on Harris Street — is disrupting their business and quality of life. Truc Nguyen and Trai Thi Duong also live at the restaurant.

On four occasions since February they say they could hear and feel the event music inside their house in violation of decibel level limits set by the town last year for The Foundry.

Sound measurements taken by the venue outside show decibel levels briefly spiking over those limits on those occasions, though there is a mushrooming debate about the cause.

Building Commissioner and Zoning Enforcement Officer Brian Duvall agreed with the first of Nguyen and Duong’s four complaints, and The Foundry was hit with a $50 fine for that in February.

But on the other three complaints, Duvall did not agree, finding those noise spikes caused by ambient, or existing, noise. “Things like truck traffic and wind,” he wrote in a letter earlier this month to the Planning Board.

For this reason Nguyen and Duong are appealing his decisions to the Zoning Board of Appeals. They claim Duvall is misinterpreting what he is supposed to enforce as it relates to noise levels by using audio rather than only the electronic logs, as the The Foundry’s special permit specifies.

For two of those four decisions, a hearing is set for Friday. A third has not yet been scheduled.

The dust-up between these neighbors began in the spring of 2021 over road access and performances held outside by The Foundry. The venue had recently reopened and was unable to hold events inside because of the pandemic.

Harris Street Access Issues (copy)

In 2021, the trouble began with outdoor performances at The Foundry, left, that impeded access to Truc’s Orient Express. The town no longer allows outdoor events there.

While the restaurant was either closed or serving takeout, Nguyen was living on the property, and said she was suffering from sound penetrating her home.

The town, it turned out, had neglected to require The Foundry to get a special permit when it first opened.

After a bitter drama that spread into the community, it received a permit in December with a slew of conditions that include monitoring sound with a calibrated sound meter set at the property line. It also can no longer hold events outdoors.

After the permit was granted, Nguyen and Duong filed suit in Land Court, asking that it be scrapped or redone with new conditions. That court case is ongoing.

Music or ambient noise?

No one disagrees that the electronic logs from the four events bear out the noise spikes throughout the evening that briefly exceeded the maximum limits.

But Duvall said that he did not hear any music when he listened to audio sound recordings taken at the same time by a microphone set outside by Foundry owner Amy Brentano.

The logs show the “one second spikes” are caused by traffic, wind and other ongoing area noise, he wrote in a note to the Planning Board.

Nguyen and Duong, Nguyen’s mother, do not agree with this interpretation. They also question whether the placement of the audio microphone gives an accurate reading.

The special permit, Nguyen said, requires using electronic logs of decibel readings — not audio, and it is on this basis they are appealing Duvall’s decisions.

She also noted that her four complaints are over amplified base and drums. It is those sounds which are “really hurting this family.”

Truc Nguyen speaks at the podium (copy)

Truc Nguyen, owner of the Truc Orient Express restaurant in West Stockbridge, speaks at a public hearing in August 2021. 

Of The Foundry’s 25 events since it received the permit, only four were troublesome, Nguyen said, and that the one where Duvall found a violation was the lesser in terms of the length of total time of the sound spikes.

“Not all the shows bother us,” she said, noting she has no desire to shut the venue down. “Stop the ones that do. It’s our home too. We came from nothing to build this home.”

Amy Brentano is confident that ambient noise is the culprit and she says she can bring receipts. In January she began measuring the ambient noise outside when there weren’t any events to gather “hard evidence” it is what’s causing the spikes.

“We are 800 feet from I-90,” she said, “and there are semitrucks using Jake brakes in town and patrons walking by and talking and that can go over the allowed levels.” She also pointed to sounds from the weather.

amy brentano speaks at podium (copy)

Amy Brentano, owner of The Foundry, states her case to the West Stockbridge Planning Board at its first hearing, Nov. 1, 2022 in a bid to renew the business’ special permit to operate as a performing arts venue.

Brentano wonders if there is a double standard and points to other area venues that don’t have specific decibel limits.

“It’s just us,” she said. “It’s just our business. It seems to be harassment at this point.”

She spent $5,000 for the sound meter and more every year to calibrate it, she said, and has spent $1,000 on soundproofing.

Heather Bellow can be reached at hbellow@berkshireeagle.com or 413-329-6871.

