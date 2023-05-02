WEST STOCKBRIDGE — Voters on Monday approved, with minimal discussion, $6.5 million in town government and education spending.
Turnout for the annual town meeting included 84 voters — 7 percent of the 1,218 total registered in town. About an equal number of nonvoters also attended.
The Berkshire Hills Regional School District’s $3.3 million assessment to the town was the big-ticket money item on the 47-article warrant. That's a 4.3 percent increase over last year. The school district assessment accounts for nearly half of total town spending.
Other major actions during the mellow, nearly two hour meeting:
• An Affordable Housing Trust Fund to attract young families to the town and to benefit of low- and moderate-income households won unanimous, enthusiastic approval after Selectman Andy Potter promoted it. Under state law, town funds for the preservation or creation of affordable homes can be made available to eligible homebuyers with limited income and resources, and to help finance community housing.
A board of trustees composed of town residents will include five voting members — one Select Board member chosen by the board and four others appointed by the board — plus the town administrator or representative as a nonvoting member.
• Proposals to convert the town clerk and town collector from elected to appointed positions chosen by the Select Board went down to defeat after some vigorous discussion. The change had been proposed and advocated by Select Board Chair Kathleen Keresey, but was opposed by Potter and Board of Health member Earl Moffatt.
A two-thirds supermajority of voters approved a motion by Moffatt to table the articles. “People felt there wasn’t enough information to make a real informed decision,” Keresey said. She supported the proposed change in order to give the Select Board more oversight for the clerk and collector posts. “Right now, we have no oversight,” she said. Keresey predicted the proposal would return for consideration by voters at some point.
• Voters approved an article authorizing the Select Board to petition state lawmakers for special legislation to continue employing Steven Traver as fire chief, since he is over the required retirement age of 65. Under a shared-services agreement, Traver also serves as fire chief of Richmond. Voters there will be asked to approve the same measure at their annual town meeting on May 17.