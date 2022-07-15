Neighbors hire a lawyer to fight the club Masonic lodges hope to launch in West Stockbridge

WEST STOCKBRIDGE — The old bocce court has gone to seed. A keg sits forlorn in a collapsing shed.

It’s musty and dank inside the old clubhouse at the former West Stockbridge Sportsmen’s Club off Sportsman Club Lane. What appears to be a mounted pheasant has seen better days on that wall.

This former social club, with its outdoor pavilions, horseshoe pins and an enviable frontage on the Williams River, was abandoned 10 years ago. The owner had stopped paying taxes.

Now a group of Masonic lodges wants to revive the club for meetings and events. But their plans are meeting resistance from the neighbors.

Abutters and neighbors in this residential area off East Alford Road and Route 41 have banded together with an attorney to fight a special permit sought in April by the Great Barrington Masonic Temple Association, which is collaborating with the West Stockbridge Masonic Lodge, and possibly several other county lodges.

The hearing held by the Planning Board was continued from last month to next Monday on Zoom and in person.

Lodge representatives say they are planning to hold weekly and monthly meetings and no more than five “respectful” and alcohol-free events every year, like fishing derbies and clam bakes.

They say they are “famously good neighbors.” Alcohol is forbidden on lodge property, they say in their permit application.

Residents say they don’t doubt the Freemasons’ earnestness and good intentions. This isn’t about the Freemasons, they say.

They’re worried about noise and activity — particularly traffic — that would harm the “established character as a semi-rural enclave noted for its natural beauty and abundant wildlife,” they wrote in a letter to the board signed by 13 neighbors and representing 26 people.

They also contend that three of the town’s own requirements for a special permit are not being met — those involve a project’s effect on traffic, established character of the area and whether it serves the public good.

It’s a quiet place with a mix of seasonal and year-round, new and old residents, they note.

They also point to the atmosphere in the area that surrounds the 5-acre club property, and how it has sprouted eight abutting homes and two buildable lots since the club was established in 1972, when only one home abutted it.

A few hundred yards away are 11 homes and another building lot within a few hundred yards, and 101 more homes within a mile, they add.

It’s unclear what changes to the permit the lodge has in store for Monday’s hearing. Their attorney was away and could not be reached for comment. The Planning Board visited the site this month and Chair Dana Bixby has asked the lodge for more detailed information.

Neighbors say the lodge’s application, as is, is much too murky. At the hearing in June, the lodge’s stance on alcohol was unclear, according to residents. Lodge representative Christopher Tonini told the board that while wine might be served as part of indoor ceremonies, it would not be served at outdoor events. The Freemasons’ constitution forbids the sale of alcohol at events.

Neighbors say they might be willing to strike a compromise with the Freemasons. But they want hard details.

Sign-up for The Berkshire Eagle's free newsletters Sign up

“Are they going to rent it out for a wedding?” asked abutter Paige Orloff. “It’s not clear that they’re not.”

The neighborhood changed

After selling its downtown headquarters in Great Barrington, the lodge bought the property in March from the West Stockbridge Sportsmen’s Club Inc. for $120,000. In 2019, the town was about to take ownership of the parcel. A foreclosure document noted that proceeds from the sale to the Masonic lodge went to the town to pay off $117,850.64 in back property taxes and $2,655.99 for early 2022 taxes.

The Freemasons say they are doing the public a service by rehabilitating a derelict property. The group says any new use of the land would “largely go unnoticed,” given the river and abutting conservation land, and that the Freemasons would use it in a less disruptive way than when it was a sometimes “raucous” club and bar.

They also say their weekly meetings are “lightly attended and would result in very little traffic.”

The neighbors aren’t sure they buy it. They say they didn’t sign up for this.

“It’s a social organization,” said abutter Christopher Meyers. “There’s the parking lot, and there will be lots of chatting [after meetings].”

Meyers lived here when the club was still active. He said while events were unusual, the sound of music traveled.

“When we bought our home 20 years ago, the Realtor said the club wasn’t used much,” he added.

Abutter Martin Lizt says the property sat silent for 10 years, helping establish the quiet atmosphere of today.

“It really should have been sold to a private homeowner since it’s turned into that [here] over the last 15 years,” he said.

Orloff said there is no chance a venue like this would be allowed in the area today had there not previously been a private club. She also wonders whether club activity could run afoul of environmental and wildlife regulations. The area is home to endangered wood turtles.

Several neighbors said they would have gladly pooled money to buy it from the previous owner and leave it wild.

There’s a lot of opposition. There’s also support.

Martha Hamilton, whose pond abuts the property, said she thinks the Freemasons are proposing something “entirely reasonable,” while most abutters are being unreasonable.

“It’s such a case of NIMBY, it’s unbelievable,” Hamilton said. “Were talking about the Masons here — they aren’t wild and crazy.”

Hamilton says part of the problem for one abutter is that a building site owned by another abutter was cleared of woods, removing a noise buffer to the property.

The most direct abutter, Denise Gustafson, whose home is visible from the club’s parking lot, could not be reached for comment. The Eagle attempted to reach all abutters listed on the special permit application.

Lodge representatives directed questions to their attorney, who could not be reached.