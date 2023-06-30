Truc Orient Express' noises complaints regarding the The Foundry might get an expert's ear

WEST STOCKBRIDGE — A dispute between the owners of Truc Orient Express and The Foundry showed no sign of abating after a public hearing Thursday that lasted more than two hours. What did transpire was whether the town needs to pay a sound expert to weigh in.
Four times since February, according to Truc Nguyen, noise from The Foundry has disrupted either the restaurant or Nguyen and her mother, Trai Thi Duong’s quality of life. The two women live in the building. The two businesses are separated by just 50 feet. A microphone at the property line measures noise emanating from The Foundry by order of the town Planning Board.
The special permit for The Foundry set the maximum limit for sound easily heard by the human ear — or “A weighted” — is 60 decibels; for sounds like deeper bass — or “C weighted” — it is 65 decibels.
Building Commissioner and Zoning Enforcement Officer Brian Duvall issued a violation for the Feb. 11 complaint with a $50 fine to The Foundry. Thursday’s public hearing was to hear an appeal regarding Duvall’s decision not to pursue violations April 2 and April 22. A May 12 complaint, which Duvall also rejected, is subject to a separate hearing.
“I didn’t hear anything inside the building,” Duvall told the Zoning Board of Appeals on Thursday. “What’s clear is the truck traffic is causing the spikes.”
He used a laptop computer and turned up the volume, he said. He said additional sound protection at The Foundry is "helping a lot."
“I feel a bit insulted that the fact that we say we hear it is being discounted.” Nguyen said. “What’s fair to my family … What’s fair to my business? Where is the fairness that we have three years into this?”
Nguyen presented the board with reports plotting the sound. She questioned the 8-foot height of the exterior microphone, suggesting it should be at ear- or shoulder-height instead. She also said she has spent money on experts and equipment.
“But why? The town should be protecting us,” she said. “And then we have to come here when we could be open with our business. So not only is it hurting us personally, it’s impacting my business. People don’t sit on my deck.”
Saying she has spent $6,000 on equipment to measure sound as well as an expert, Amy Brentano, owner of The Foundry, shared similar concerns.
“I would just like to know what sound equipment is monitoring inside the residence,” she said. “Because if my neighbor is hearing music or feeling music, which she’s been claiming for a long time, which maybe she does, I’ve never been invited to witness that. But I also haven’t seen any evidence of that in the way that we have had to prove our innocence and our compliance.”
James Pinkston IV, who chaired the hearing for the Zoning Board of Appeals, asked Duvall if he had received special training.
Duvall had not. Duvall said The Foundry is now able to monitor the level of sound outside from within the building.
Zoning Board of Appeals member Jack Houghton called the matter “a private dispute between abutting land owners.”
Still, he made a motion to request funds from the town to hire a sound engineer to review and advise the Zoning Board of Appeals and to give Duvall guidance on “how to enforce this.”
He said the special permit might be “sharpened up” based on that advice.
Houghton also invited both lawyers present to supply written arguments about what they hope that expert will consider.
“I think we need an independent voice here, representing the town,” Houghton said.
Two members of the Zoning Board of Appeals recused themselves from the public hearing, Chair C. Randolph Thunfors, and Joseph G. Roy Jr., who stayed at the table to run the Zoom feed.
The Zoning Board of Appeals continued the hearing to July 24.