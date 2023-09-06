West Stockbridge Zoning Board of Appeals upholds denial of noise complaints regarding The Foundry

WEST STOCKBRIDGE — The Zoning Board of Appeals on Wednesday upheld the decision of the town’s building inspector and zoning enforcement officer to deny noise complaints targeting The Foundry by its neighbors, Truc Orient Express Inc., Trai Thi Duong and Truc Nguyen.
The Foundry is a multidisciplinary arts theater that has musical performances. Duong and Nguyen own the restaurant and live in an adjacent house, and the mother and daughter have complained that on four occasions noise from The Foundry has disrupted their business and quality of life.
Brian Duval, the building inspector and zoning enforcement officer, upheld one complaint and dismissed three.
The 5-0 decision backing Duval’s decisions to deny the three noise complaints took into account the fact that wind and traffic on the Massachusetts Turnpike may have affected sound recordings, and that an outdoor microphone placed to measure sound from The Foundry may have been placed in such a way as not to capture sound that could have been audible to Duong and Nguyen.
The special permit for The Foundry set the maximum limit for sound easily heard by the human ear — or “A weighted” — is 60 decibels. For sounds like deeper bass — or “C weighted” — it is 65 decibels.
Zoning Board member Gunnar Gudmundson said he spent eight hours reviewing sound recordings.
Owners of West Stockbridge restaurant say music from next door is violating noise limits. The Foundry says it's not the music
“Virtually all of the ones that were really high, 60, 70 or 80 [decibels], those were wind noise for sure,” he said. “But even as you get down close to the 60 threshold, I found that it’s virtually always the wind – like the professionals found – that pushes it over the edge.”
In addition, he said, “When it was just the music, it was in the mid- to high 50s, and that’s the music and the background ambient noise.”
Gudmundson, who served on the Planning Board at the time The Foundry owner Amy Brentano was granted a special permit, also said he walked around the exterior of the property on Aug. 26 when there was a performance. He noticed that the sound was more audible from the west end of the building than from where the microphone is set up.
“I also noticed that the position of the microphone was nowhere near where we had specified where it should be in the special permit,” he said. “I think that has a lot to do with why you really hear the noise at Truc’s place and we don’t hear it so much in the microphone.”
Largely based on a lack of supporting data, each of the deliberating members of the Zoning Board of Appeals said they could not support the appeal regarding the noise complaints, which was initially rejected by Duval.
Noise complaints from The Foundry linger as a West Stockbridge board prepares to engage in some careful listening
Voting were James Clary, Robin Bankert, Jack Houghton, Gudmundson and James Pinkston IV, vice chair of the Zoning Board, who chaired the proceedings.
Zoning Board Chair C. Randolph Thunfors and Joseph G. Roy Jr. did not participate in the proceedings, based on conflicts of interest.
The Zoning Board of Appeals must file a record of its proceedings by Oct. 3, and a 20-day appeal period will follow.
Thursday’s hearing will not be the last for the Zoning Board of Appeals regarding these parties.
Roy, who sat at the table to handle technical issues regarding Zoom, said he has received an additional appeal from the restaurant, Nguyen and Duong regarding The Foundry.
That regarded a decision by Duval not to request recordings for the June 15 performance at The Foundry following Nguyen and Duong's request that he do so.
Duval said he wanted a timeframe as to when violations of the special permit might have taken place rather than having to review the entire performance.