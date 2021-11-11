MONTEREY — A probe into who leaked a slew of internal Town Hall complaints to the press likely will be added to a broader investigation into those same complaints, most of which were filed by town staff and officials against each other.
This would bring to 20 the number of complaints, including a sexual harassment claim, about what some say is a hostile and unethical workplace.
Select Board Chairman Steven Weisz said at the board’s meeting Wednesday that he had met the town’s police chief and consulted with the town’s attorney, who Weisz said recommended an investigation into the “security breach.” He added that police might try to retrieve evidence from The Eagle.
In Monterey, unrest grows with a flood of complaints, a possible investigation and a bylaw to unseat elected officials
“Regardless of where you stand, this is not right, because these are ongoing investigations and some of them might open up the town to a great deal of liability,” Weisz said.
Weisz said he is willing to sign an affidavit attesting that he didn’t leak the documents. He also grilled board member Justin Makuc, who denied leaking the documents.
Makuc initially drove the push for an investigator to sort out the complaints, and said the leaks also warrant a probe, though he disagreed with Weisz’s approach.
“I think also the way it’s being presented is too simplistic and there may be other people involved inadvertently,” he said.
“This is not an appropriate way to review or investigate the issue.”
Board member John Weingold was not present to respond — he already had left the three-hour-plus meeting after sparring with officials and town staff. Earlier, Weingold said the meeting was in violation of the Open Meeting Law because the agenda failed to specify that it was to be held in person, giving the impression that the meeting only would be broadcast remotely.
Weingold has a history of leaving meetings in frustration over what he says are various breaches of the law, and has filed a number of complaints with the state. He said the meeting, like numerous others, was illegal and criticized Town Administrator Melissa Noe.
Noe and Weingold are at the center of finger-pointing regarding problems at Town Hall. It turns out, those problems date back at least a decade.
A July 21 incident at Town Hall, after a board meeting, amplified hostilities, and prompted Town Clerk Terry Walker to file a handful of complaints, including some against Noe and Weisz, which they deny.
Complaints stacked up, and an investigator hired Saturday at a special town meeting quit Tuesday over the volume of complaints. Now, the board is worried that the $10,000 budget approved for the probe won’t be enough to hire one of the other investigators the board previously had interviewed.
“The scope has gotten larger and larger and is getting larger every single day,” Weisz said, adding that it could turn into several tens of thousands of dollars.
Monterey voters approve investigator to probe slew of complaints and election recall to oust officials
Makuc says cost is the least of the town’s problems — which are snowballing.
“Money can no longer be that kind of an issue, because these are much more important issues that we’re dealing with,” he said.
Fanning the flames, residents say, is a closed community Google group.
Resident and former Conservation Commissioner Nancy Tomasovich said that former board Chairman Donald Coburn had admitted in a post to the group that he had seen a number of the complaints long before The Eagle obtained them. Noe denied that.
“One of the documents that was leaked was only in the possession of the Select Board,” she said.
Coburn’s wife, Ellen Coburn, said Noe referred to the sexual harassment complaint by Walker, and that only a board member could have leaked it. Makuc said she was wrong.
“It’s actually a misrepresentation of the facts,” he said.
The board also approved the appointment of Jon Levin, chairman of the Zoning Board of Appeals, as records access officer, replacing Noe in that role for the time being. Public records requests have swelled recently, given the infighting, and some of those requests have been made by Noe herself.
Makuc said he wants to ensure a consistent and fair approach to the town’s response to records requests, given the situation.