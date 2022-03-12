A moose strolls by on a Saturday morning. It's just another day for Carl Nicholas in Sandisfield

SANDISFIELD — There’s the lone coyote ambling up the trail, looking like he’s having a hard go.

There are the two bucks, fighting in the forest at night.

A bobcat saunters past on snow, in a poetic shimmer of winter sunlight.

The multitude of trail cams in Carl Nicholas’ 60 acres off Town Hill Road in Sandisfield have captured these and so many other moments in field and woodland over the last few years.

Like a regiment of turkeys traveling single file. A very big bear’s rump. And even Nicholas’ own beloved dog, Samson, on a foray into the world of his wilder kin.

Nicholas posts them on Facebook, and the Berkshires are entranced.

His motion-activated cameras are scattered throughout his property. A cellular device send him still photographs. Each week he gets around two that make him gasp.

Early Saturday, it was a female moose, less than 150 yards from his house, ambling in the fog.

“Every year she comes back,” he said. “I think she comes up from down by the Clam River and comes up to the high ground. I suspect she might be pregnant and went up there to give birth this spring.”

He’s not sure. But he's hoping he’s right.

“I long for the day that I get little moose calves on my trail cams,” he said.

He wonders what makes the creatures tick. He wonders what they’re up to. He and his dogs spend a lot of time on the trail network he built. He also has horses.

“I wanted to get the cameras out there so I knew what was going on,” he said. “[The animals] use the trails as roads, so I get a really good sense of how the animals live. It just helps me understand my neighbors, if you will.”

Nicholas, an engineer who is now retired but continues to do consulting work — he’s also on the Farmington River District's School Committee — said his wildlife captures are nothing compared to Sally Naser’s videos made with top equipment.

“I’m a hack," he said. "She’s a pro."

That's probably because Naser spends a lot of time and money doing this trail cam work. It grew out of her job as a land conservation specialist for the The Trustees of Reservations, which manages conserved land and historical sites across the state.

Seeing wildlife in this way helps people see undeveloped land differently, she said.

“Those woods — we like it for hiking and skiing — that’s the home to all these animals,” she said.

There's even more to it. That's why people are so hungry for trail cams. Naser said she saw an uptick in visits to her site and social media posts during the pandemic.

“It’s healing to connect with the natural world,” she said, recounting the emergency nurse at the start of the pandemic who left a comment on her site about how Naser’s videos had helped her weather the work.

“I still get goosebumps,” Naser said. “The nurse was going through hell, and the one thing that brought her peace at the end of her shift was watching my videos at the end of the day.”

Even Nicholas’ lesser quality photos appear to soothe in the conflict-ridden, pandemic-weary world of humans. The fighting bucks last year stirred next-level joy.

“Getting those pictures — that was like winning the lottery,” he said.