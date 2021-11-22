It's true what they had said about 'Uncle Will.' The New Marlborough native William Harmon Ellis became a hero to freed slaves

NEW MARLBOROUGH — Bruce Hastedt points his pickup truck toward the distant past, toward what is known as the Huxley District here, near the Connecticut border. He’s heading to the origin of a story that seemed like a tall tale decades ago but that since has become family doctrine.
The story centers on a young man who left the Berkshires in the 1870s. That man, William Ellis, went down South and, with threats made against his life, founded a school to educate freed slaves. They still talk about him today down South.
For instance, a historian, chicken farmer and concert pianist named John Maynard, of Star, N.C., said this week: “It's one of the greatest stories ever told, besides that of the life of Jesus Christ.”
Except for Bruce Hastedt, no one in the Berkshires talks about Ellis today. Even the chair of the New Marlborough Historical Commission hadn’t heard of him. The revered historian and author Bernard Drew, of Great Barrington, hadn’t heard of him.
“It’s a great story, and it’s just lost in the history of New Marlborough,” said Hastedt’s older brother, David, a retired Army major who lives in Virginia.
The Hastedts’ grandmother used to carry in her apron a tiny, tintype photograph of the man.
“Uncle Will,” she called him.
“Reverend Ellis,” they call him down in Montgomery County in North Carolina, where he died at 35 years of age from an infection likely compounded by stress and anxiety.
A trip to the past
Nursed on local lore by a family that savored it, Bruce Hastedt, 62, an electrician who lives in Lee and who was raised in Monterey, drives on a recent afternoon along the loosely laced hilltown byways of his youth.
Past the former home of an alleged bootlegger named Ida. Past the rundown former Grange Hall in Hartsville where his parents, Arthur and Kitty, likely met. Past that patch of woodlands off Route 57 where, in 1965, two crewmen were killed when a military aircraft they were flying fell to the earth.
So many stories. But, the one on Hastedt’s mind begins down along a lonely stretch, at the corner of Norfolk Road and Hotchkiss Road, where he pulls over and parks.
“Right there,” he said, pointing to an old Colonial home sheathed in white vinyl siding.
Out back, a former hayfield, with the help of beavers, has become soaked like wet tissue as it tears and transforms into swampland. But, up by the road, on firm ground, the Hastedts would appreciate it kindly if the town would place a historical marker, maybe a stone with a few words.
That white Colonial was the birthplace and home of one William Harmon Ellis, their great-great uncle, who founded the Peabody Academy in Troy, N.C., in 1880, the first school for African Americans in that part of the state. Thousands of African Americans would be educated there over the span of nearly 90 years, until schools were integrated.
The family stories told all those years by their grandmother, Lena Ellis Hastedt — the one who kept the photo of Ellis in her apron — they’ve checked out. They’re true.
Ellis grew up in this home. Then, he went to Williams College. Then, drawn to a noble cause, he went down South, where many whites at the time would grow to despise him and the Blacks would refer to him as “a lover of souls, a saint who was forgetful of self.”
Just ask the chicken farmer/pianist/historian.
Two ends of a story merge
That’s what David Hastedt did. In 2014, he and his wife took a drive from their home in Virginia, to flesh through this story about “Uncle Will.”
They did so with some trepidation. A cousin had made a similar trip in the mid-1960s, and, according to Bruce Hastedt, she was chased out of town by the Ku Klux Klan. “She was asking too many questions,” he said.
Later, in the 1980s, the Hastedts’ father, Arthur, traveled to Troy and had better luck. He returned with a photo he took of a grave marker bearing the name “William Harmon Ellis,” located on the grounds of the former Peabody Academy.
But, that was it. The rest was up to David Hastedt to discover. He traveled to the small town that’s set beside the Uwharrie National Forest. Fortunately, he fell in with a young man, in his mid-30s at the time, for whom there’s no such thing as too many questions: Maynard, who also serves as president of the Montgomery County Historical Society.
The timing of Hastedt’s visit was, according to Maynard, “really strange.” Maynard, himself, had been about six months deep into research of the Peabody Academy. He was drawn to the topic because, after the Civil War, millions of former slaves were unprepared to advance as free people, “and nobody down here was going to help them,” Maynard told The Eagle.
Hastedt and Maynard each had information the other had craved. Hastedt brought with him the only photo known to exist of Ellis, that tintype — only about 1¾ inches by 2½ inches in size — that his grandmother had carried around.
Hastedt also had the Massachusetts side of the equation. That his great-great uncle was born June 16, 1852, in a house that still stands. That Ellis, who came from a long line of Protestant ministers dating to 1635, when the family arrived in the Plymouth Colony, had entered Williams College in 1870, studied divinity and graduated in the Class of 1874.
A good deal of the rest of Ellis’ history was filled in by Maynard, who, during Hastedt’s visit to Troy, took him to see a small museum dedicated to the Peabody Academy and to the chapel Ellis founded that still holds dear the wooden pulpit from which he preached. The rest of the property that housed the academy since had come under use by the Troy Housing Authority and the public school system.
After graduation from Williams, Ellis eventually joined up with the American Missionary Association, formed in 1846 to abolish slavery and promote racial equality and Christian values. After the Civil War, the AMA began setting up schools in the South for freed slaves and poor whites.
Ellis was sent to Troy, where, in 1880, he founded a school and church specifically to provide formal education for freed slaves, the only such institution within six counties.
In his 1903 book “The Souls of Black Folk,” Great Barrington’s own W.E.B. Du Bois described the work of people like Ellis as “the gift of New England to the freed Negro: not alms, but a friend; not cash, but character ... . In actual formal content their curriculum was doubtless old fashioned, but in educational power it was supreme, for it was the contact of living souls.”
The Peabody Academy, believed to be named after a philanthropist, George Peabody, would flourish until Montgomery County, under federal orders, integrated its schools in the late 1960s.
'They pretty much hated that guy'
Back in New Marlborough, beside that patch of grass on Norfolk Road, Bruce Hastedt underscored what he believes this story is not about.
It’s not a tired tale of “heroic white man saving poor, helpless Blacks,” he said. For him, the story is far more durable: about a local man who, in the aftermath of the grotesquerie of slavery, staked his life on upholding the dignity of all human beings.
In Troy, during a dithering and dangerous time, Ellis quickly had become an outcast to many of the whites.
“There is no ‘probably’ about it,” Maynard said. “I mean, I think they pretty much hated that guy.”
Maynard hastens to point out that most of the whites at the time in Montgomery County had not been slave owners. The county itself originally had not supported breaking from the Union. After the Civil War, though, racial tensions grew as poor people — whites and Blacks — struggled to adjust to an unknowable future.
Maynard shared newspaper accounts that labeled Ellis a radical. Even after his death, he was chastised for having eaten “at the same table with the colored people,” as quoted in the Aug. 2, 1888, edition of The Montgomery Vidette newspaper.
At a time when the South was undergoing a traumatic identity crisis, the tiny town of Troy, whose downtown today is not much larger than that of Stockbridge’s, became a hothouse of salacious rumors, some involving Ellis.
He died Nov. 28, 1887, of complications from an inflamed bladder. Maynard, drawing upon writings from Ellis’ successors, suspects that anxiety played a role. Per Ellis’ instructions, his body was buried on the grounds of the academy, beneath an oak tree.
For the African Americans, Maynard said, “There are people still in this community who remember their great-grandmothers and great-grandfathers talking about Rev. Ellis. They are all African American citizens. They really thought a lot of Rev. Ellis.”
After Ellis’ death, an African American assistant of his who became his successor at the academy, Stephen D. Leake, was pressed to the task of inventorying Ellis’ personal property. Among those belongings was a portrait of Abraham Lincoln. Maynard said its value at the time and in that place “was listed as worthless. So, there you go.”
Another successor at Peabody, the native African missionary Orishatukeh Faduma, would write in 1912 that Ellis had been “thoroughly consecrated to the work, a lover of souls, a saint who was forgetful of self. Buffeted and ridiculed because he was a ‘N-----’ preacher and teacher, and persecuted by people of his own race in Troy, he labored without complaint till he was called up higher to his reward.”
The original church still stands. Services are held there every other Sunday.
Next up, a historical marker?
Not long after Hastedt’s 2014 visit, Maynard published a book, “Paradigm of Hope: The Story of the Peabody Academy.” The Hastedts were not aware of this until this week, and they couldn’t be more pleased.
And in New Marlborough, John Schreiber, chair of the New Marlborough Historical Commission, said he looks forward to taking on the request for the historical marker.
“I have no doubt that the Historical Commission would be very supportive of having a marker and also educating the public about what this reverend did back in the day,” he said.
The owner of the former Ellis home told the Hastedts that he’d be fine with a historical marker beside his home.
So, now it will be up to the brothers to come up with a proposal for wording. Bruce Hastedt is thinking something along the lines of: He gave his life for the enrichment of others.
“Something like that,” he said. “My brother will probably come up with something better.”