A fire destroyed the house they rented. Now a Sandisfield family has a future to figure out

SANDISFIELD — They haven’t told the two children yet, at least not as of Tuesday afternoon.
Combing through what was once the basement, pointing out the metal remnant of what was once the coffee table, in what was once the floor above, in what was once their home, John Armitage and Michaela Bonfiglio were still trying to figure out how to break the news that the sleepover with family the previous evening wasn’t just for fun.
That the two pet cats, Nirvana and Marshmallow, are gone. That the stuffed green crocodile that they all called “Zibbins” and the cherished Ninja Turtle blanket, too, all had been obliterated. As were the presents that Brayden was to open on Wednesday, his fifth birthday.
Brayden and his sister, Delainey, 4, both wanted a Paw Patrol Lookout Tower. Their mother purchased one. It was waiting in a box, in the home the young couple rented here on Slater Lane, the one where they had spent two Christmases, that they had thoroughly cleaned with mops and rags and disinfectant before they had moved in.
The house they had called home has been reduced to a confusion of charred ruins. Where once there was ceiling, now only sky. A partially melted tricycle over there, a blackened “big boy bicycle” over here. Charred books scattered where they don’t belong. And most everything else unrecognizable.
No one was injured in the fire Monday afternoon at 3 Slater Lane, just off of Route 8, near the Connecticut state line. By the time firefighters arrived on the scene, around 1:30 p.m., the house was fully engulfed in flames, said Sandisfield Fire Chief Ralph Morrison. Investigators believe the fire started in the basement, where a wood stove was running.
The house was owned by Mary Slater, who lives next door with her daughter.
“What I keep saying is, if this fire started six hours earlier, we could have all been inside fast asleep. We wouldn't be sitting here today,” said Armitage, 25, who works at Canna Provisions in Lee. “That’s the most important thing to keep in mind.”
On Tuesday, 22 hours after they learned their house was the scene of an inferno that brought firefighters together from seven towns, Armitage and Bonfiglio were sitting at a table inside Sandisfield’s Fire Station No. 1.
The clothes they were wearing were the same clothes they wore when they left home the previous day, a normal morning that became a nightmarish afternoon.
“We had the luxury of not being here when this happened,” Armitage said. “And we certainly have the luxury of our kids not being here when it happened. And we've got the luxury of finding the best time and place to figure out a way to tell them what happened.”
Mementos, photos, family heirlooms, Bonfiglio’s medication (she has diabetes), her grandmother’s ashes. All of it, gone.
“Literally, everything I’ve ever owned my entire life was in that house,” said Bonfiglio, 24, who works at the Wheatleigh hotel in Stockbridge, and who grew up in various towns throughout Berkshire County.
Armitage, who was raised in Chester, lost all those Legos and Thomas the Tank Engine toys from his childhood that he had kept to pass along to the children.
They didn’t have renters insurance. A family member has started a GoFundMe page to raise money on their behalf. It’s called “Help Michaela, John & Kids After House Fire.”
Weary and teary-eyed, the couple sat in the fire station with two volunteers from the American Red Cross: Dan Amuso and Linda Jo Diamond. The volunteers assured them that birth certificates can be replaced, Social Security cards can be replaced, that Bonfiglio’s medication is a phone call away.
“One step at a time, and one day at a time,” Diamond told them.
“Got it,” said Armitage, with a solemn nod.
Thanking the kindly volunteers, Bonfiglio clutched the red folder the volunteers left them with. Inside, a case number and a phone number freshly circled.
Then the couple, joined by Bonfiglio’s mother, Lori, of Pittsfield, walked across Route 8 and climbed back up the hill to the still-smoldering house site, now an abandoned fire scene in what was once a yard with children. They were able to chisel out a toy John Deere tractor from the ice.
They brought along a bag of cat food to shake in the stillness, in the prayerful chance Nirvana and Marshmallow were fearfully hiding in the pines.
Armitage and Bonfiglio met while students at Gateway Regional High School in Huntington. The irony of ironies is that Bonfiglio helped start the school’s American Red Cross Club.
They would like it known they are thankful, beyond words, to family, friends, co-workers, first responders and complete strangers for reaching out to help. They will begin looking for a place to live later this week.
But now, they are remembering.
What is now the frigid outdoors was once a hallway where family routines became fixed.
“We’d hear their little feet running down to wake us up in the morning,” said Bonfiglio, speaking of her children.
“And up here —" Armitage said. He’s carefully climbing a cascade of ice created the day before by the flow from fire hoses. “Right here, exactly right here. This was where we’d walk in.
“This,” he said, “was our front door.”