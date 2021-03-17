All Massachusetts residents ages 16 or older will become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine by April 19, the Baker administration announced Wednesday morning.
Residents 60 or older, and certain workers, become eligible March 22. Residents 55 or older, and those with one qualifying health condition, will become eligible April 5, and the general public will become eligible April 19.
"The Administration has received assurances from the federal government that an increased vaccine supply will be available to states soon," Baker's office wrote in a news release. "Depending on supply, it could take weeks for people to be notified that an appointment is available at a mass vaccination site."
In the Berkshires, vaccine coordinators said that the change would make it more difficult for residents to secure appointments in the near term.
"I think it may translate temporarily into an even harder time getting appointments, but hopefully the federal government will make good on their predictions of more vaccine in April/May," said Laura Kittross, director of the Berkshire County Boards of Health Alliance.
"For us running the clinics, it will actually be easier once we don’t have to make people prove their eligibility, but we will have to make extra efforts to make sure no group or groups get left behind due to lack of access."
Darlene Rodowicz, executive vice president of Berkshire Health Systems, said that she was concerned about finishing vaccinations for people ages 65 to 74.
“We’re squeezing that group,” she told The Eagle. “The 65-and-up group is the most vulnerable group we have when it comes to hospitalizations and death. We want them to be vaccinated, and we’re not there yet.”
As of last Thursday, she said, the county had finished vaccinating 46 percent of 65- to 69-year-olds, and 52 percent of 70- to 74-year-olds, compared with an 80 percent rate for people 75 and older, in large part because of a slowdown in first-dose shipments.
The employees who will become eligible next week include restaurant staff, transit workers and grocery store personnel. Education workers already are eligible. The full eligibility list can be found at mass.gov/covidvaccine.
While visiting the Brockton Neighborhood Health Center on Wednesday, Baker said he expects Massachusetts to clear the "milestone" of 1 million people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the next day. He also said he and other governors had been given assurances by the White House on Tuesday that "the supply chain will continue to open up" through April, delivering hundreds of thousands of additional doses.
The confidence in supply, the governor said, will allow the state to move forward with the final stages of its vaccination program, culminating with the general public older than 16 becoming eligible April 19, Patriot's Day.
"The news about the arrival of more vaccine from the federal government means we will be able to move faster to get doses to our residents, and this is long overdue and welcome," Baker said. "We are all eager to get back to something like normal, and see our friends and loved ones again. The vaccines can't come fast enough."
The timeline means Baker, 64, will become eligible for a vaccine next week.
"I plan to pre-register and we'll see what happens," he said. "I'm very excited about that."