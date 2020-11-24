Gov. Charlie Baker's office is encouraging Massachusetts residents to go green on Black Friday and enjoy the natural resources that the state has to offer.
The governor is asking residents to get outside as a safe alternative to shopping indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The state Department of Conservation and Recreation's "Go Green on Black Friday" campaign recommends six hikes around the state. They include: Borderland State Park in North Easton, Maudslay State Park in Newburyport, Great Falls Discovery Center in Turners Falls, Waquoit Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve in Falmouth, Myles Standish State Forest in South Carver and Blue Hills State Reservation in Milton.
The hikes range between one and five miles, and the difficulty varies from light to moderately strenuous. The hikes are recommended for families with children ages 10 and older.
Hikers are encouraged to share photos on social media and tag @MassDCR, and use the hashtags #GoGreen and #OptOutside.
"Massachusetts has a first class state parks system, and ‘Go Green on Black Friday’ hikes are an excellent way for frequent park users and newcomers to skip the Black Friday frenzy, and spend quality time outdoors,” DCR Commissioner Jim Montgomery said in a release. “The Baker-Polito Administration is pleased to continue this long standing tradition and offer opportunities for healthy outdoor activity for residents the day after Thanksgiving.”
Hikers are asked to follow posted rules and trash polices, stay within small groups and avoid gatherings of 10 or more people, practice social distancing and wear a face mask. People who are ill, over 70 or part of a vulnerable population should stay at home.
To view a full list of DCR managed state parks, visit mass.gov/orgs/department-of-conservation-recreation.