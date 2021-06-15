BOSTON – Gov. Charlie Baker will make an announcement Tuesday morning about a new initiative to increase vaccination rates in Massachusetts.
The governor will be joined at an 11 a.m. news conference by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Treasurer Deb Goldberg and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders.
In Berkshire County, vaccinations are reaching more people. For the county as a whole, 55 percent of residents are fully vaccinated; if you only count those eligible for the vaccines, people 12 and older, it’s 61 percent.
Seventy-three percent of those 12 and older have had at least one dose, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Statewide, nearly 3.9 million residents are fully vaccinated. That’s still below the Baker administration's goal of getting 4.1 million people fully vaccinated.