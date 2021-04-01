Virus Outbreak Baker's Test (copy)

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, right, tours a mass-vaccination site in February in Natick. Baker will give a COVID-19 vaccination update on Thursday. 

 PHOTO BY THE BOSTON HERALD VIA THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

CHELSEA — Gov. Charlie Baker will provide an update Thursday on COVID-19 vaccination. 

Baker will be joined at a news conference by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Chelsea City​ Manager Thomas Ambrosino, East Boston Neighborhood Health Center President & CEO Manny Lopes and La Colaborativa Executive Director Gladys Vega.

The group will also tour the vaccination site at the La Colaborativa headquarters in Chelsea.

A livestream of the noon news conference will be available here. 