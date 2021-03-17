BROCKTON — Gov. Charlie Baker will provide a COVID-19 vaccination update Wednesday morning.
Baker will be joined at a 10:30 a.m. news conference by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and Brockton Neighborhood Health Center CEO Sue Joss. The group will also tour the vaccination site at The Shaw's Center in Brockton.
A livestream of the news conference will be available here.
The governor said Tuesday that his administration would also release the schedule for all remaining groups in the state's vaccine plan.
"Every resident will know when they are eligible for a vaccine," Baker tweeted. "Thank you for making MA a national leader in the vaccination effort!"
