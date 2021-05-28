BOSTON — State officials have scheduled a news conference for Friday afternoon to discuss rescinding COVID-19 orders.
Gov. Charlie Baker will be joined at the noon news conference by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy. A livestream will be available here.
Massachusetts is scheduled to lift all COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday, although masks will still be required in some settings. The state will still require face coverings on public and private transportation, in health care facilities, in schools and in congregate care settings, among other situations, Baker has said. People who have not been vaccinated will still be asked to wear masks.