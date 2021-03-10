WEST BRIDGEWATER — Gov. Charlie Baker will give an update Wednesday morning on COVID-19 vaccination.
Baker will be joined at an 11 a.m. news conference by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Shawmut Corporation CEO James Wyner and Fallon Company CEO Joe Fallon.
The group will also tour the N-95 mask manufacturing facility operated by the Shawmut Corporation and Fallon Company in West Bridgewater
A livestream of the news conference will be available here.