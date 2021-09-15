In this Feb. 6, 2014, photo, David Nangle, vice chair for the House Committee on Ethics, speaks to members of the media, in Boston. Nangle, a former Democratic state Rep., was sentenced Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 to 15 months in prison after pleading guilty to illegally using campaign funds to pay for personal expenses, defrauding a bank to obtain loans to buy a home and repay personal debts, and collecting income that he failed to report to the IRS. (Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via AP, File)