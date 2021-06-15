The state will give away five $1 million cash prizes to fully vaccinated residents starting next month through an initiative aimed at increasing vaccination rates in Massachusetts.
Fully vaccinated residents 18 and older will be eligible to enter the Massachusetts VaxMillions Giveaway beginning on July 1, according to a news release from Gov. Charlie Baker's office. In addition, residents between 12 and 17 years old who are fully vaccinated may enter to win one of five $300,000 scholarships.
Drawings for the prizes will be held once a week for five weeks beginning the week of July 26 and continuing through the week ending Aug. 27.
“The Commonwealth leads the nation in vaccinating our residents, with almost four million people fully vaccinated, and our goal remains ensuring everyone that wants a vaccine has access to one,” Baker said in the release. “The VaxMillions Giveaway is one of the many ways our administration is encouraging people to get the vaccine, and we are grateful for the partnership of Treasurer Goldberg and the Mass State Lottery in developing the program.”
“Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from COVID,” Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito added in the release. “We are hopeful that this new initiative will encourage even more residents to get the COVID vaccine and help return our Commonwealth to a new normal.”
Only lawful, permanent residents of Massachusetts who are fully vaccinated can apply to win the prizes. Residents must have received their vaccine doses in Massachusetts, and must be fully vaccinated prior to submitting their entry.
For more information, visit mass.gov/VaxMillions.